Preston Police Department
August 14: 911 hang up, horse on road, traffic accident, citizen assist, barking dog complaint.
August 15: 911 hang up, welfare check, medical assist, ATL vehicle, ATL vehicle, lock out, keep the peace.
August 16: Medical assist, suspicious incident, stray dog, citizen assist, theft, lock out, impounded stray dog, citizen assist.
August 17: Medical assist, suicide threat, report of vicious dog, lost juvenile, ambulance assist, protective order violation, traffic offense, served arrest warrant, suspicious incident, welfare check, family dispute, assist FCSO, threats.
August 18: 911 hang up, citizen assist.
August 19: medical assist, harassment, served arrest warrant, agency assist w/arrest warrant, DUI arrest, agency assist for engineers office, motorist assist, lock out, intruder alarm, impound stray dog.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
August 9: 911 hang up, ATL vehicle, assist fire dept.
August 10: Report of horses out in Clifton, welfare check, animal problem, 911 hang up, prisoner transport, assist PPD w/warrant, assist EMS w/overdose.
August 11: ATL vehicle, citizen assist, medical assist, citizen dispute, cows out in Cub River.
August 12: Horse out, cows out, cows out, animal problem, agency assist.
August 13: Citizen assist, serve arrest warrant, prisoner transport, report of child abuse, assist EMS, VIN inspection, custodial interference, traffic accident.
August 14: Animal problem, prisoner transport, abandoned vehicle on private property, cows out, prisoner transport.
August 15: Assist EMS, grass fire in Treasureton, ATL vehicle, agency assist.
August 16: Lock out, steer shot w/pellet gun, old pickup by RR tracks stealing copper, VIN inspection problem, transport for mental health evaluation, prisoner transport, citizen assist, animal problem.
August 17: Citizen dispute, horse being starved, medical assist, traffic accident, medical assist, 911 hang up, prisoner transport, report of animal neglect, assist PPD, drug offense, serve arrest warrant.
August 18: Prisoner transport, suspicious incident, truck pulling boat possibly avoiding boat check station, motorcycle accident, assist w/custodial interference, citizen assist.
August 19: Suspicious vehicle, prisoner transport, harassment, prisoner transport, found property at Willow Flats, 911 open line, citizen assist, lock out, assist PPD w/ building alarm, citizen assist, dog bite.
August 20: Prisoner transport, 911 hang up, fraud, 911 hang up, 911 hang up, ATL person, cows on the road.
August 21: Prisoner transport, welfare check, prisoner transport, prisoner transport.
August 22: Prisoner transport, child abuse.
Court sentences
Carl J. Durbin, 48, Preston, was fined $1,002.50, and sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 178 days were suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for one year for a DUI.
Courtney Liebes, 17, Preston, was fined $260.50 for failure to notify an officer for striking fixtures on the highway. She was also fined $257.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Reo M. Newbold, 77, Preston, was fined $257.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Rhythem Puri, 23, was fined $279 for a motor carrier vehicle over-length violation.
Robin Scott Sullender, 56, Preston, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on one year probation for a DUI.