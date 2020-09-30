Preston Police Department
Sep. 17: Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Investigated report of harassment and another for criminal mischief. Assisted Idaho Health and Welfare. Responded to a juvenile problem.
Sep. 18: Conducted a welfare check after a terminated 911 call. Followed up on a second 911 call. Assisted a citizen, a second citizen who was locked out of her vehicle, and a third citizen with suicidal/mental issues. Responded to a report of a missing child.
Sep. 19: Investigated a report of an animal problem and a vehicle burglary. Responded to a medical call, to an intrusion alarm, a lockout, and a vehicle lockout. Followed up on a utility problem. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). Investigated a report of two vehicles driving recklessly. Assisted medical personnel with an overdose or poison.
Sep. 20: Assisted the FCSO on two occasions and then the Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC). Followed up on three terminated 911 calls. Investigated two reports of theft. Attempted to locate a vehicle which resulted in the arrest of an adult male for DUI. Arrested an adult female for intoxication.
Sep. 21: Responded to report of an animal problem and an intrusion alarm. Investigated two thefts, a school truancy complaint, and a suspicious incident. Responded to two traffic accidents. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of his vehicle.
Sep. 22: Investigated a report of a missing juvenile and a burglary. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a report of an animal problem. Assisted an ambulance on two occasions. Responded to a traffic accident with property damage and later to a second accident. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Sep. 18: Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted the Preston Police Department (PPD). Responded to an off-highway vehicle. Attempted to locate a second missing vehicle. Assisted another agency with recovered stolen property in Cache County. Responded to an intrusion alarm which turned out to be a false alarm. Investigated property damage and a report of cows on the roadway. Conducted a VIN inspection on eight older vehicles.
Sep. 19: Cited a citizen for DUI under the age of 21. Transported one juvenile female to the juvenile detention center. Responded to cows out on or near 2600 North Westside Highway. The owner was notified by phone. Responded to a medical overdose resulting in an unattended death. Attempted to assist a citizen in a custodial issue, but was unable to make contact. Followed up on some stray animals.
Sep. 20: Assisted a citizen who reported a burglary. Responded to a one vehicle injury rollover accident on Highway 36 near Milepost 128 and later to a DUI accident resulting in damage. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle, a call which was later transferred to Cache County. Assisted a Preston City officer with an incident. Unlocked a vehicle for a citizen.
Sep. 21: Responded to a car versus deer accident. Followed up on an accidental 911 call made by someone hunting in Cottonwood. Investigated a domestic violence incident. Assisted a citizen in a civil matter regarding a neighbor and use of her property. Investigated a report of a horse that had not been fed for three weeks. Followed up on a second accidental 911 call. Transported a prisoner. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of child neglect. Assisted a second citizen. Responded to a grass fire.
Sep. 22: Responded to a report of cows out on the West Side. Conducted a welfare check after receiving a report of a girl that was being denied medical care. Investigated a report of a controlled substance problem and later of a suspicious person. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to two separate cow versus vehicle accidents.
Sep. 23: Responded to a verbal dispute. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a vehicle versus deer accident. Investigated a report of a suspicious person and a citizen who had fallen.
Sep. 24: Investigated a report of fraud. Later investigated a report of vandalism at the LDS Church located at 3562 N. 1600 E. Transported a prisoner. Assisted the PPD. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a structure fire. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a report of cows on the roadway.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Sergio Gregory 30, was arrested by the FCSO on Sept. 21, on a warrant.
Court sentences
Dallas Jones Butler, 52, Garland, was fined $226, for failing to obtain an overweight or oversize motor carrier permit.
Keltsey Marley, 36, Preston, was fined $589.47, for petit theft.
Morgan J. Wilcox, 21, Franklin, was fined $637.50, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended, and placed on six months probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Erik Don Wolford, 45, Preston, was fined $2,170.50, had his driver’s license suspended for one year, and was placed on five years probation, for driving under the influence.