Preston Police Department
Oct. 1: Responded to a theft complaint, a threat to commit suicide, and a fire alarm. Assisted a motorist. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Oct. 2: Responded to a medical issue. Assisted to citizens locked out of car. Investigated a juvenile problem. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff Office with a domestic dispute. Responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Oct. 3: Investigated a citizen dispute and an animal problem. Assisted two citizens who were locked out and then another agency. Conducted a welfare check. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Arrested two adult females on a warrant. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 4: Located a missing bike which was returned to its owner. Assisted another agency.
Oct. 5: Responded to a complaint of a barking dog and a medical fall. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a report of fraud, a car that was vandalized, and petit theft. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted another agency.
Oct. 6: Investigated a report of child neglect, a family dispute, and a suspicious person.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 2: Assisted with a medical issue. Responded to a report of a lockout, but owner already had it unlocked. Responded to a second lockout which was easily unlocked with a slimbo and wedge. Investigated damage to a rock excavator. Responded to two car versus animal accidents, both resulting in no injuries.
Oct. 3: Assisted another agency and two citizens. Investigated a suspicious vehicle and an accidental 911 call. Responded to an aircraft alert. Investigated a report of domestic violence and a family dispute.
Oct. 4: Transported two adult females from Franklin County to Cache County Jail. Investigated an accidental 911 call, a weapons offense, and a theft. Kept the peace. Conducted a welfare check.
Oct. 5: Responded to a deer versus car accident. Made contact with terminated 911 caller in her classroom. Conducted a welfare check. Transported a prisoner, assisted a citizen, and investigated a report of child neglect. Responded to a two vehicle minor injury accident on Highway 36 at Milepost 131. Transported one juvenile male to detention. Followed up on a second 911 hang up. Responded to a juvenile problem in Weston and then to a car versus deer injury accident on Highway 34 near Milepost 22. Responded to a vehicle versus dog accident.
Oct. 6: Responded to a report of horses out, a terminated 911 call, and a report of items stolen. Transported a prisoner, assisted an agency with a family dispute, and then to a threat to commit suicide. Followed-up when a juvenile didn’t come home from school. Transported one adult female to Cache County Jail.
Oct. 7: Investigated two suspicious incidents, one of which was at Patriot Storage. Transported a prisoner. Investigated an animal complaint. Assisted on a medical call with a sick elderly man and then with another agency regarding a noise complaint. Followed up on a terminated 911 call and a non-reportable accident.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Tiffany Teller, 26, on Oct. 6, by the Preston Police Department for malicious injury to property, disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct and breaking a city ordinance. Bond was set at $900.
Court sentences
Alexandra L. Granillo, 21, pled guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and was fined $1,842.50 and sentenced to five years prison, three years of which are determinate, and all of which was suspended, and five years probation.
Tonia Louise Brown, 59, was fined $1,925.50, was sentenced to four years prison, two years of which are determinate and all of which was suspended, was placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest for 40 days, and placed on probation for four years, for grand theft of funds left for a family at a funeral.
Kevin Berdell Syme, 53, was fined $945.50, sentenced to eight years prison, two years of which are determinate, for rand theft. He was also fined $8,348.03, sentenced to eight years prison, two years of which are determinate and all of which are to run concurrent with the previous sentence, for injury to railroad property.
Jud Coats, 33, was fined $1,495.50, was sentenced to five years prison, of which one year is determinate, for fleeing or attempting to glue an officer in a motor vehicle.
Kelly Hull, 61, was fined $1,782.50, was sentenced to five years prison, three years of which are determinate and all of which was suspended with the court retaining jurisdiction, for felony possession of a controlled substance.
David S. Auger, 84, Preston, was fined $407.50, for failing to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Trevor J. Hansen, 32, Preston, was fined $207.50, for first offense trespass.
Kadin Bruce Hollingsworth, 26, Preston, was fined $353, for domestic violence battery.
Thomas F. Jensen, 57, Preston, was fined $229, for failing to obtain an overweight or oversize motor carrier permit.
Tyler C. Johnson, 24, Preston, was fined $397.50, for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $197.50, for use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Cody J. Larkins, 32, Preston, was fined $197.50, for driving without privileges. He was also fined $387.50, for consuming or possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage by a driver.
Jeffery L. Livingston, 46, Malad, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 60 days, and placed on 90 days of supervised probation, for reckless driving.
Bruce R. O’Brien, 50, Clifton, was found guilty of disturbing the peace and committing malicious injury to property.
Shane C. Schmidt, 29, Taylorsville, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and 6 months supervised probation.
Kayla Nicole Whitmore, 31, Preston, was fined $350.00, for domestic violence battery.
Jeffrey Loran Wood, 45, Smithfield, was fined $424, for operating without a CDL when required.