PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 19: Two citizen assists. False fire alarm. Traffic accident in parking lot. Business intrusion alarm.
Nov. 20: Missing person — runaway juvenile returned home. Medical assist.
Nov. 21: Animal problem.
Nov. 22: Suspicious person. Lockout. Medical assist. Welfare check.
Nov. 23: Found property. Fire assist. Suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 24: Animal problem — two dogs inside of Bomgaars. Accident. Two-vehicle non-injury accident. Citizen assist.
Nov. 25: Agency assist — sick person. Business intrusion alarm. Criminal mischief. Agency assist.
Nov. 26: Fraud. Medical assist — convulsion or seizure. Citizen assist. Motorist assist.
Nov. 27: Noise problem. Juvenile problem — battery. Agency assist — Life Flight