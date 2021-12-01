Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nov. 19: Two citizen assists. False fire alarm. Traffic accident in parking lot. Business intrusion alarm.

Nov. 20: Missing person — runaway juvenile returned home. Medical assist.

Nov. 21: Animal problem.

Nov. 22: Suspicious person. Lockout. Medical assist. Welfare check.

Nov. 23: Found property. Fire assist. Suspicious vehicle.

Nov. 24: Animal problem — two dogs inside of Bomgaars. Accident. Two-vehicle non-injury accident. Citizen assist.

Nov. 25: Agency assist — sick person. Business intrusion alarm. Criminal mischief. Agency assist.

Nov. 26: Fraud. Medical assist — convulsion or seizure. Citizen assist. Motorist assist.

Nov. 27: Noise problem. Juvenile problem — battery. Agency assist — Life Flight

