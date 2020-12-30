Preston Police Department
Dec. 17: Responded to a report of trespassing, and later arrested an adult female for trespassing. Responded to an accident.
Dec. 18: Responded to a two vehicle accident in the parking lot at Family Dollar. Completed a speeding/information report following a traffic offense. Investigated a suspicious incident and a domestic dispute.
Dec. 19: Responded to a report of dogs at large and a suspicious incident. Assisted a citizen and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 20: Assisted medical personnel and a citizen.
Dec. 21: Conducted two welfare checks. Returned a lost dog to its owner. Responded to two reports of an animal problem.
Dec. 22: Returned a dog to its home. Cited an adult male for malicious injury to property. Conducted a welfare check. Completed a report for found property. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Dec. 18: Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a report of an injured deer in the roadway. Conducted a welfare check for Idaho Health and Welfare. Assisted Preston Police Department with an incident.
Dec. 19: Responded to a report of an injured deer on State Street. Assisted another agency with a driving complaint in Utah. Responded to a suicide threat and then to a family dispute. Responded to a reported slide off, but never found the vehicle.
Dec. 20: Assisted with a medical issue, a citizen who was locked out, a motorist, and a traffic hazard. Responded to a report of a cow in the roadway, but was unable to locate it, and then to an animal problem.
Dec. 21: Cited a citizen for possession of marijuana. Responded to three deer versus car accidents and to a road rage incident. Removed a deer carcass from the roadway on Highway 91 near milepost 2.
Dec. 22: Assisted another agency with a medical issue and with a citizen dispute. Investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Transported two prisoners. Responded to a two-vehicle head on collision with injuries. Attempted unsuccessfully to locate a missing vehicle.
Dec. 23: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle, which ended up to be a broken down vehicle. Conducted a VIN inspection on a snowmobile. Conducted a second VIN inspection. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property. Investigated a report of the possible theft of packages and later of trespassing. Conducted a welfare check for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. Responded to a report of a possible traffic accident and an animal problem.
Dec. 24: Responded to a report of lost property and to a missing stop sign. Unlocked a vehicle for a citizen. Followed up on two accidental 911 calls. Assisted another agency with a medical issue on two occasions. Responded to a one vehicle rollover accident without injuries. Attempted unsuccessfully to locate a possible drunk driver.
Booked into Cache County Jail
None reported.
Sixth Judicial District Court sentences
Earl Kurtis Nelson, 65, Preston, was fined $563.50, for exceeding registered gross weight on a vehicle.
Andrew Jay Nielsen, 59, Richmond, was fined $229, for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit.
Britain C. Potter, 32, Chubbuck, was fined $335, for operating a vehicle without a 120 hour permit to increase gross weight.