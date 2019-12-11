Preston Police Department
Nov. 26: Traffic accident, lock out, electrical fire.
Nov. 27: Transport prisoner, Lock out, reckless driving.
Nov. 28: Lock out, trespassing, ambulance assist, medical assist, citizen dispute.
Nov. 29: Lock out, two vehicle accident, suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 30: Animal problem, reckless driver, 911 hang up, agency assist, medical call.
Dec. 1: Animal problem, welfare check, 911 hang up, citizen assist.
Dec. 2: Ambulance assist, citizen dispute, lock out, agency assist, Lock out, medical call, lock out. animal problem.
Dec. 3: Agency assist, stray dog, suspicious person, lock out, stray dog, animal problem, two vehicle crash, citizen assist.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable by press time.
Court Sentences
Eric Mark Balls, 52, Smithfield, UT., was fined $226 for violating the limitations or conditions a motor carrier special permit.
Tyson R. Mooney, 35, Tooele, Utah, was fined $702.40, was sentencdt o 180 days jail, which was suspended, had her drivers license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on six months probation for a DUI.