Preston Police Department
Dec. 11: Animal problem, medical assist, 911 hang up.
Dec. 12: Property damage — non-vandalism at Ransoms, citizen assist — harassment, suspicious incident.
Dec. 13: Atl vehicle, citizen assist – juvenile problem, welfare check, vin inspection, agency assist FCSO, animal problem – bull on road, lock out, agency assist for FCMC.
Dec. 14: 911 hang-up, agency assist – citizen dispute, citizen assist, theft — shoplifting at Stokes, lock out, suspicious person, dog problem, agency assist for FCSO.
Dec. 15: Citizen assist, lock out, ambulance assist, juvenile problem/ citizen assist.
Dec. 16: Medical assist, two agency assists for FCSO, agency assist for Murray Police Dept. recovered stolen vehicle, hit and run traffic accident, ATL vehicle, lock out, agency assist for FCSO.
Dec. 17: Petit theft – Stokes Market, non reportable accident — parking lot accident, animal problem, agency assist for FCSO, medical assist — fall.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Dec. 11: Traffic accident, prisoner transport, juvenile problem at Beutler Middle School in Dayton, transported one adult male and one adult female to Cache County Jail, prisoner transport.
Dec. 12: Non reportable accident – deer vs. car, prisoner transport, suspicious vehicle, lock out, prisoner transport, domestic violence, prisoner transport, accident – slide off, welfare check, dui, motorist assist, two-vehicle — non injury accident.
Dec. 13: Ambulance assist, vehicle fire, two 911 hang ups, animal problem, 2 separate accidents – car vs. deer, fireworks unable to locate, agency assist Preston City, motorist assist.
Dec. 14: Vehicle stuck off the side of road, citizen dispute, 911 hang up, ambulance assist, suspicious person, agency assist Preston City, accidental 911 call, Juvenile locked out of house.
Dec. 15: Agency assist – Preston City, intrusion alarm, suspicious vehicle.
Dec. 16: Suspicious vehicle, domestic dispute, angel tree money theft, prisoner transport, sex offender address verification, atl vehicle – unable to locate, citizen assist, possible domestic dispute.
Dec. 17: terminated 911 call, report of horses out, citizen assist, probation violation, prisoner transport, animal problem, accident – car vs. deer, citizen assist.
Dec. 18: Citizen Assist, 911 hang up, prisoner transport, probation violation, welfare check, agency assist – Preston City, prisoner transport.
Court Sentences
Jared J. Andersen, 40, Preston, was fined 2,792.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 123 days were suspended, and five years prison of which three years are determinate and all of which are suspended, and placed on five years probation for delivery of a controlled substance.
Armando J. Martinez, 33, Dayton, was fined $1,602.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail of which 160 days were suspended, and had his drivers license suspended 12 months and was placed on probation for 18 months for an excessive DUI.
Katharyn T. Petty, 41, Preston, was fined $426, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for nine months for disturbing the peace.