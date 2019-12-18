Preston Police Department
Dec. 4: Reckless driving, juvenile problem, assist county, animal problem, property damage, fraud, lock out, found dog, suspicious vehicle.
Dec. 5: ATL escaped patient, 911 hang up, assist medical, fraud, citizen assist, hold up alarm, citizen assist, ambulance assist, two separate citizen disputes, agency assist.
Dec. 6: Atl vehicle, 911 hang up, atl person, lock out.
Dec. 7: Five separate lock outs, welfare check, animal problem.
Dec. 8: Welfare check, ordinance violation, lock out, agency assist FCSO, agency assist ISP.
Dec. 9: Two separate citizen assists, agency assist FCSO, suspicious person.
Dec. 10: Citizen assist, found property, 911 hang up, burglary, vehicle, citizen assist – trespass, accident – hit and run unattended vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Dec. 1: Two Animal problems, Agency Assist, accidental 911 hang up, Citizen assist.
Dec. 2: Property damage at West side High School, citizen assist, welfare check, suspicious incident, trespassing near Hwy 36 MP131, child custody issue, child abuse at the Preston Jr. High School, assist citizen, assist motorist, suspicious incident, car parked on hwy.
Dec. 3: Custodial interference, Assist City, Suspicious person.
Dec. 4: Arrested on male for out of county warrant, Car vs. deer delayed walk in report, Transported one male to Bannock/Franklin county line after arrested on a warrant, Non injury one vehicle rollover, unlocked a vehicle, lock out.
Dec. 5: Prisoner transport, Prisoner transport, Juvenile problem student conversation at Beutler Middle School, Vin inspection, transported juvenile to JDC, ATL vehicle parked in road with no lights, assisted ems, one vehicle accident no injuries.
Dec. 6: Animal problem, two citizen assists, vin inspection, vehicle damage, ATL vehicle unable to locate, animal strays, dead, noise unable to locate.
Dec.7: Citizen assist, agency assist, welfare check, assist Cache County Sheriff’s office, lock out, ATL vehicle unable to locate, suspicious vehicle unable to locate.
Dec. 8: Terminated 911 call, Medical assist, prisoner transport, domestic dispute, power pole on fire, fire truck vs deer.
Dec. 9: Accidental 911 hang up, citizen assist at the Preston Jr. High, property damage, prisoner transport, prisoner transport from Cache County Jail to Franklin County for court without incident, attempt to locate vehicle. Prisoner transport, assist parents with juvenile, deer vs car non reportable hwy 36 2200 w, accidental 911 call, assist city, two incidents of deer in road.
Dec. 10: Theft, child abuse, vin inspection, terminated 911 call, agency assist report of possible child abuse, accident, juvenile problem, agency assist probation, possession of THC, prisoner transport.
Dec. 11: Accident, prisoner transport, juvenile problem, prisoner transport.
Court Sentences
Ryan Bingham, 31, Smithfield, Utah, was fined $276 for a motor carrier size of load violation.
Vivian S. Christensen, 69 Cove, Utah, was fined $257.50, sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for 12 months, for violation of rules and regulations of brand Board.
Coy L. Foster, 31, Preston, was fined $525.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 136 days were suspended, and six years prison, of which two years and six months are determinate and all of which is suspended, and placed on five years felony probation for failure to register a change of address as a sex offender.
Tara L. Johnson, 47, Preston, was fined $657.50, which was suspended, required to reimburse the public defender $1,000, pay $9,435.71 in restitution, and was sentenced to 180 days jail, with 170 days suspended, and placed on 12 months probation, for a plea agreement of petit theft.
Dominic E. Mejia, 47, Mesa, was find $276 for failure to stop at a checking station with a motor carrier.
Tyson R. Mooney, 35, Tooele, Utah, was fined $702.50, sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months, for a DUI.
Zachary B. Pugmire, 19, Franklin, was fined $602.50 had his drivers license suspended for one year and was placed probation for one year for a DUI.
Dustin Morgan Schiffman, 41, Preston, was fined $276 for a motor carrier over-length violation.