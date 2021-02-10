Preston Police Department
Jan. 28: Assisted three citizens, two of which were locked out. Cited a citizen for not having their child in a car seat or seatbelt. Cited a juvenile for an alcohol offense. Investigated a truck that had been left in a church parking lot for several days. Responded to a traffic accident on private property resulting in property damage. Investigated a report of theft of shoes and another of an individual driving off without paying for their gas. Assisted a medical agency with someone who had fallen.
Jan. 29: Responded to a family dispute resulting in battery. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen. Cited an individual for DUI. Investigated a report of items being stolen from a burned house.
Jan. 30: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted three citizens, one of which was locked out. Assisted with traffic control when Life Light flew in.
Jan. 31: Investigated a report of rape and another of an ordinance violation.
Feb. 1: Assisted EMS with an individual who had fallen. Responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Assisted two other agencies. Responded to a family dispute.
Feb. 2: Investigated a report of equipment stole from a renovation. Conducted a VIN inspection. Searched for a missing juvenile. Responded to a report of an animal problem. Assisted another agency.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Jan. 29: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and a report of harassment. Assisted two citizens. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a VIN inspection on an ATV. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Responded to a report of a wounded deer. Arrested an adult female on a Franklin County Warrant. Transported a prisoner.
Jan. 30: Cited an adult male for driving under the influence.
Jan. 31: Unlocked two cars. Investigated a report of property damage. Responded to a report of an injured deer, but was unable to locate. Cited an adult male for possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 1: Responded to an accident on private property. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Unable to locate a cow reported out on HWY 91 milepost 13. Responded to a traffic hazard. Assisted a citizen and another agency. Responded to an accident. Attempted to locate a possible DUI.
Feb. 2: Cited an individual for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Feb. 3: Assisted Preston City with a felony warrant. Helped an individual who was locked out. Transported two prisoners. Attempted to locate an individual.
Feb. 4: Conducted a VIN inspection.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Bodie Ritchie, 22, on Feb. 8, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set.
Jimmy Martin, 43, on Feb. 4, by FCSO, on a warrant. No bail set.
Kaye Blake, 48, on Feb. 3, by FCSO, for malicious injury to property and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol. A $600 bond was set.
Michael Loveland, 39, on Feb. 3, by PPD, on a warrant and for resisting and obstructing an officer.
Jasmine Phillips, 27, on Feb. 2, by FCSO, for failure to appear/contempt of court.
Jayme Teller, 20, on Feb. 2, by PPD, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Kaylee Fuller, 19, on Feb. 2, by FCSO, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia with intent to use.
Sixth Judicial District
Camden B. Burmester, 19, Preston, was fined $880.45, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for six months, for failure to notify law enforcement upon striking fixtures on the highway.
Katerina Ann Hill, 40, Preston, was fined $557.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was given two years supervised probation, for injury to a child.
Bryan Jeffrey Rasmussen, 39, West Valley, was fined $279, for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection, grading or weighting.
Correction
Collin Schuman Brackin, 24, Preston, was not sentenced to 120 days jail and five years probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. The case was dismissed because judgement was withheld after he successfully fulfilled the terms of his original sentence. The Citizen regrets the error.