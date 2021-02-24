Preston Police Department
Feb. 11: Assisted another agency in locating a missing person from Cache County. Investigated a report of methamphetamine found in a motel room and possession of a stolen vehicle. Responded to a report of a stray dog. Assisted a citizen. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Feb. 12: Responded to a report of a suspicious person involved in a theft from an automobile and to a report of juvenile bullying. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of a vehicle. Investigated report of a burglary of items from a vehicle. Determined an intrusion alarm was false.
Feb. 13: Assisted another agency and a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Responded to a report of a dog at large.
Feb. 14: Investigated a suspicious incident. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a two-vehicle crash and to a hit and run traffic accident. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Followed up on an animal problem
Feb. 15: Assisted a motorist who had slid off the road. Responded to a juvenile problem. Assisted another agency.
Feb. 16: Followed up on two 911 hang-ups. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Cited a juvenile male for possession of marijuana. Assisted another agency with a death notification. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a citizen dispute which was unfounded. Kept the peace.
Feb. 17: Assisted someone who was locked out and a motorist. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of petit theft. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Responded to an animal problem.
Franklin County Sheriff
Feb. 13: Responded to a report of domestic violence, a traffic hazard, and a one-vehicle accident. Served a search warrant. Assisted another agency.
Feb. 14: Assisted EMS with a medical call. Responded to a report of a suspicious/intoxicated person.
Feb. 15: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a vehicle reported in the roadway, which was moved prior to arrival. Responded to an accident. Attempted to locate a missing person.
Feb. 16: Assisted a motorist and a citizen who was locked out. Investigated report of possible child abuse, an animal issue, and a fish and game issue. Unable to locate a vehicle reported in the roadway.
Feb. 17: Attempted to locate two vehicles.
Feb. 18: Transported a prisoner. Responded to a one vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 34 near Milepost 12. Investigated a report of vandalism and a juvenile problem. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted stranded snowmobilers.
Booked into Cache County Jail
None to report.
Sixth Judicial District
Brandy Johnson, 48, Dayton, was fined $1,393.50, was sentenced to two years determinate time, three years indeterminate time, with penitentiary time suspended, and had her driver’s license suspended for one year, for driving under the influence (third or subsequent offense).
Kenneth R. Lindquist, 31, Logan, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to nine months supervised probation, for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance. He was also fined $397.50 and sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, for use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Jodi Loveday, 49, Logan, was fined $402.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for driving under the influence.
Russell Merlin Rawlings, 43, Preston, was fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on nine months probation for driving under the influence.
Jose G. Rivera, 22, Cortez, was fined $272.50, for driving without privileges.
Jose A. Rodriguez, 30, Logan, was fined $150, for operating a motor vehicle with an unlawful variable load suspension axle.