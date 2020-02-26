Preston Police Department
Feb. 12: Juvenile Problem – Oakwood Elementary, sex offense, school bus passing violation, agency assist – FCMC, stray dog, agency assist – FCSO.
Feb. 13: Property damage – non vandalism, juvenile alcohol offense, welfare check, agency assist – FCSO.
Feb. 14: Agency assist – FCSO, suspicious incident, citizen assist, stray dog, two vehicle crash on private property, lock out, citizen assist, fireworks, suspicious incident, attempt to locate vehicle.
Feb. 15: Agency assist – FCSO and Ambulance, attempt to locate vehicle, traffic hazard, vin inspection, warrant arrest, possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 16: Agency assist – ambulance.
Feb. 17: Agency assist – ambulance, suspicious incident, welfare check, terminated 911 call, agency assist – FCSO, suspicious person, lock out, agency assist – ambulance, lock out, family dispute.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Not available by deadline.
Court Sentences
David K. Dorius 64, Lewiston, was fined $637.50, was sentence to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for nine months for inattentive/careless driving.
Geniece Eichert, 73 Franklin, was fined $203 for failure to notify law enforcement officers upon striking unattended vehicle.
Clayton R. Facer, 35, Pocatello, was fined $204 for improper securement of roll bed/hook lift containers.
Ronald E. Spatig, 81, St. Anthony, was fined $207.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for two years for inattentive/careless driving.
Justin Dee Cole, 46, Preston, was fined $372.50 for driving without privileges.
Stetson E. Gunn, 24, Franklin, was fined $457.50, and had his drivers license suspended for 30 days for reckless driving. He was also fined $387.50 for possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage as a driver of a vehicle.
Wyatt Heiniger, 20, Preston, was fined $4.725.17, was sentenced to eight years prison, of which four years is indeterminate with the court retaining jurisdiction for two counts of lewd conduct with a child under age 16.