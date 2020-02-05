Preston Police Department
Jan. 22: Retail theft – Stokes, two separate citizen assists, traffic hazard.
Jan. 23: Two vehicle crash, agency assist – adult protection, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist, threats – battery.
Jan. 24: Hit and run accident, attempt to locate vehicle, welfare check, traffic accident, traffic control, suicide attempt – medical assist.
Jan. 25: Suspicious incident, animal problem, welfare check – threat to commit suicide, animal problems.
Jan. 26: Agency assist – Idaho probation, parking problem, suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 27: Two separate lock outs.
Jan. 28: Agency assist FCA, citizen assist, suspicious vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 23: Transported seven prisoners back to Cache County, citizen assist, prisoner transport, prisoner transport from Bannock County to Cache County, traffic hazard, attempt to locate person.
Jan. 24: Telephone harassment, terminated 911 call, medical assist with a suicidal adult male, animal problem.
Jan. 25: Lock out, agency assist.
Jan. 26: Citizen assist, agency assist.
Jan. 27: Accident.
Jan. 28: Citizen assist – custodial issue, citizen assist, juvenile problem at a local school, assist EMS.
Jan. 29: Welfare check, prisoner transport, warrant, deer in road, assist citizen.
Jan. 30: Prisoner transport, traffic violation – speeding complaint.
Court Sentences
Lawrence Wayne Weeks, Jr., 46, Preston, was fined $422.50 for petit theft.
Rae Ann Farnes, 61, Preston, was fined $257.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Samuel Edward Smith, 45, Preston, was fined $1,002.50, had his drivers license suspended for one year, was sentenced to 180 days jai, of which 170 days were suspended, and placed on probation for one year, for an excessive DUI.
Roberto Trujillo, 48, Logan, was fined $360.50 for failure to depart/first offense trespass.
Tyler J. Ward, 22, Preston, was fined $272.50 for driving without privileges.