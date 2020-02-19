Preston Police Department
Feb. 5: Parking problem, petit theft, reckless driving, terminated 911 call, domestic dispute, noise complaint.
Feb. 6: Agency assist –Franklin County Fire Department, two separate traffic accidents.
Feb. 7: Stray dog, agency assist – Idaho Fish and Game, motorist assist.
Feb. 8: Stray dog, attempt to locate vehicle, citizen assist – threat to commit suicide, animal problem, suspicious incident, lock out.
Feb. 9: intrusion alarm – false, agency assist – Franklin County Sheriff Office, citizen assist, barking dog complaint, agency assist – Idaho Probation and Parole, agency assist –EMS, citizen assist.
Feb. 10: Agency assist – Franklin County Sheriff Office, intrusion alarm – false, agency assist — Franklin County Sheriff Office, terminated 911 call, intrusion alarm, welfare check.
Feb. 11: Citizen assist, medical assist, suspicious incident, barking dog complaint, prisoner transport, traffic accident, welfare check.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 7: Lock out, terminated 911 call.
Feb. 8: Agency assist, citizen assist.
Feb. 9: Agency assist – Preston City, mental subject, terminated 911 call, agency assist – EMS, agency assist – probation, prisoner transport, attempt to locate vehicle, suspicious incident.
Feb. 10: Property damage – non vandalism, internet fraud, phone harassment at Preston High School, warrant service resulting in the arrest of several individuals, harassment, prisoner transport.
Feb. 11: Suspicious person, agency assist – EMS, welfare check, welfare check –information report, theft, attempt to locate vehicle, deer vs. car no injury accident, prisoner transport.
Feb. 12: Parole violation – arrested 1 adult male on agents warrant, prisoner transport, agency assist – City, agency assist – Federal Probation Officers on a search, medical assist, lock out, suicidal subject.
Feb. 13, Accident, prisoner transport, harassment, agency assist, threats, traffic hazard, c/s drug possession.
Feb. 14, Accident, animal problem.
Court Sentences
Hance L. Andreasen, 44, Grace, was fined $226 for disturbing the peace.
Alexis L. Divecchia, 19, Providence, was fined $487.50 for underage purchase/consumption/possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Travis S. Kearl, 51, Preston, was fined $300, sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for six months for failure to notify officers upon striking fixtures on highway.
Michael Lawrence Larsen, 61, Preston, was fined $201 for failure to comply with general construction requirements.
Joshua T. Lass, 21, Preston, was fined $310.50 for failure to notify officer upon striking fixtures on the highway.
Robert J. Ogden, 50, Franklin, was fined $204 for failure to secure load for length and weight.
Terry Thompson, 47, Tremonton, Utah, was fined $226 for violating the limitation or conditions of a special motor carrier permit.