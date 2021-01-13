Preston Police Department
Dec. 31: Assisted a citizen who was locked out of a vehicle. Assisted two other citizens with stray dogs. Cited a citizen for a probation violation.
Jan. 1: Responded to a noise complaint, a report of domestic violence, and another of trespassing. Assisted another agency. Arrested an adult male for battery following a family dispute.
Jan. 2: Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a suicide hotline call. Investigated an animal problem. Assisted two citizens, one of which needed assistance cleaning up gravel from the roadway. Assisted two different citizens who were locked out.
Jan. 3: Assisted another agency.
Jan. 4: Assisted another agency. Investigated a DCFS report of child abuse and another of child neglect. Responded to a report of custodial interference. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Jan. 5: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a report of abuse/neglect. Arrested two adults for possession of controlled substances. Cited a citizen for driving without privileges.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)
Dec 31: Investigated a one-vehicle non-injury crash, transported a prisoner, assisted a citizen in Clifton.
Jan. 1: Arrested an adult male for a suspended license with results pending for DUI. Assisted another agency with a domestic dispute, located an individual and a family dispute. Investigated a juvenile problem. Assisted a citizen with civil issues.
Jan. 2: Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Took report of trash in the roadway. Investigated a terminated 911 call. Took report of trespassing near Hansen Road in Cleveland.
Jan. 3: Arrested an adult male for DUI. Investigated an unattended death and a slid-off. Assisted the ambulance, Preston City Police and a citizen. Investigated a driving complaint. Took report of a structure fire.
Jan. 4: Investigated a two-vehicle accident at 3400 S. State, with injuries. Took report of a slid-off, a deer vs car accident, and a vehicle parked on the side of the road. Assisted a resident and investigated a hit and run accident.
Jan. 5: Investigated a dob bite. Arrested an adult female for driving without privileges and assisted the brand inspector.
Jan. 6: Investigated an animal problem, an terminated 911 call, a family dispute and a vehicle fire. Unlocked a vehicle for its driver.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Theodore Anderson, 32, on Jan. 10, by the FCSO, for a DUI and driving without privileges.
Mari Naef, 60, on Jan. 5, by FSO, for driving without privileges.
Sixth Judicial Court sentences
Anthony F. Cimmino, 62, Preston, was fined $434.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on nine months probation for possession of marijuana. he was also fined $397.50, sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and to be served concurrently with the prior charge, for possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Adamson Ryan Wright, 29, Pocatello, was fined $632.50, sentenced to 90 days jail, of which 89 days were suspended, and placed on probation for six months for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.