Preston Police Department (PPD)
Dec. 24: Responded to two accidents, one of which was a car versus deer. Assisted citizens with three different lockouts. Assisted three agencies.
Dec. 25: Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a family dispute, a false alarm, and a fire alarm. Conducted a welfare check.
Dec. 26: Responded to a domestic dispute and a house alarm. Assisted two citizens, one of whom was locked out of their vehicle. Cited a citizen for driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 27: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to an accident. Investigated a report of theft, an animal problem, and a suspicious incident involving missing prescription drugs. Helped to keep the peace.
Dec. 28; Responded to three accidents, one of which was a deer versus car accident. Investigated a report of property damage/vandalism. Conducted a welfare check on a young adult.
Dec. 29: Responded to an alarm. Assisted a citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office (FCSO)
Dec. 25: Cited an individual for a fish and game violation. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a one-vehicle. non-injury accident in Weston and a vehicle fire. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Investigated a report of theft.
Dec. 26: Followed upon a report of a snowmobile chasing elk near Highway 91 near Milepost 22. Assisted a citizen. Investigated an animal problem.
Dec. 27: Responded to an accident and then to a suicidal subject. Investigated a report of a reckless driver on Highway 36, but was unable to locate.
Dec. 28: Investigated a report of fraud and an assault/road rage incident. Responded to a one-vehicle accident with injury and to a car versus deer accident. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Dec. 29: Assisted another agency. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Dec. 30: Assisted Rocky Mountain Power. Followed up on a non-payment of a civil agreement. Followed up on three terminated 911 calls. Assisted the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office with an accident. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to an accident. Investigated a controlled substance problem. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a car versus deer accident. Assisted with a medical issue.
Dec. 31: Investigated a report of child neglect made by Idaho Health and Welfare. Responded to an accident.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Daniel Scrogham, 20, by the PPD on Jan. 1, for assault on an offer and a probation/parole violation.
Kristopher Ridgely, 20, by the FCSO on Dec. 31, for a probation violation.
Sixth Judicial District
Anthony F. Cimmino, 62, Preston, was fined $832, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 180 days of which was suspended, was placed on nine months of supervised probation, for possession of marijuana and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Adamson Ryan Wright, 28, Pocatello, was fined $632.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 89 days of which were suspended, was given credit for one day time served, and was placed on six months supervised probation, for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.