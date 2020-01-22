Preston Police Department
Unavailable at press time.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press time.
Court Sentences
Jared J. Andersen, 41, Preston, was fined $297.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, of which 33 days were suspended, for possession of a controlled substance. The sentence was concurrent for a conviction of use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He was also fined $147.50, for that.
Jonathon P. Aquino, 19, Ogden, Utah, was fined $272.50 for driving without privileges.
Stephen Dewitt Buck, 54, Smithfield, Utah, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and had his drivers license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year, for A DUI, second offense.
Britany Jo Corbridge, 35, American Fork, Utah, was fined $1,095.50, was sentenced to 150 days jail, of which 127 days were suspended, and five years prison, of which two years are determinate and all of which was suspended, and was placed on five years of felony probation for felony possession a controlled substance.
Montana Sky Jade Gross, 54, Montpelier, was fined $902.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 178 days were suspended, had her drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months, for a DUI.
Alyssa Jensen, 24, Preston, was fined $549.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for one months, for possession a controlled substance.
Kyle Andrew Leavitt, 34, West Valley, Utah, was fined $308.50, for exceeding a registered gross weight for a motor carrier.
Christopher McCright, 31, Franklin, was fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 170 days suspended, had her drivers licenses suspended one year and was placed on probation for one year, for an excessive DUI.
Shane H. Peterson, 55, Preston, was $307.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for 18 months, for inattentive/careless driving.
Austin James Schuessler, 26, Clifton, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and and placed on probation for 12 months, for battery.
April Murray Skelton, 45, Preston, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 170 days were suspended, had her drivers license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year for a DUI, second offense.
Samuel James Hawthorne Trejo, 24, Hooper, Utah, was fined $547.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and was placed on probation for nine months for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Ramona Vasquez, 48, Preston, was fined $182.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for three months, for petit theft.
Kayla N. Whitemore, 21, Preston, was fined $547.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended and placed on nine months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler J. Willie, 34, Jerome, was fined $2,845.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 173 days were suspended; was sentenced to five years prison, of which two years are determinate and all of which was suspended, and placed on five years probation for felony possession fo a controlled substance. He was also fined $297.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail of which 83 days were suspended, for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.