Preston Police Department
Jan. 8: Agency assist – FCSO, horses on road, suspicious incident, fraud, keep the peace.
Jan. 9: Citizen assist, welfare check – threat to commit suicide, hit and run traffic accident, VIN inspection, suspicious incident, accident, terminated 911 call, adult male charged with battery, agency assist – suspicious person, agency assist – FCSO.
Jan. 10: Citizen assist, ambulance assist, terminated 911 call, agency assist – FCSO, VIN inspection, noise complaint, lock out, suicide attempt – medical assist.
Jan. 11: Lock out, hit and run accident, ambulance assist, welfare check.
Jan. 12: Agency assist – UHP, agency assist – FCSO, agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist, citizen assist, suspicious incident.
Jan. 13: Suspicious person, agency assist – Health and Welfare, suspicious incident, theft.
Jan. 14: Citizen assist, false fire alarm, false intrusion alarm, attempt to locate vehicle.
Jan. 15: Attempt to locate vehicle, suspicious incident involving juveniles, false fire alarm, welfare check, citizen assist.
Jan. 16: Citizen assist, runaway juvenile.
Jan. 17: Attempt to locate vehicle, motorist assist, agency assist – FCSO.
Jan 18: Domestic violence – noise complaint.
Jan. 19: Agency assist — FCSO, ambulance assist, citizen assist, agency assist — FCSO, suspicious incident.
Jan. 20: Agency assist – fire, welfare check, citizen assist, minor traffic accident, traffic offense, animal problem.
Jan. 21: Agency assist — ambulance, two vehicle crash, terminated 911 call, lock out, traffic control for life flight, terminated 911 call, welfare check, agency assist – FCSO, lock out.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 10: Threat to commit suicide, citizen assist – borrowed cell phone.
Jan. 11: Property damage, theft – just misplaced, terminated 911 call, lock out, suspicious vehicle, intrusion alarm – set off by worker, attempt to locate vehicle.
Jan. 12: Agency assist – Cache County Sheriff Office with DUI, attempt to locate vehicle, suicide attempt, non-reportable accident, accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, terminated 911 call, agency assist, citizen assist, prisoner transport – juvenile from detention to his house, motorist assist.
Jan. 13: Motorist assist, attempt to locate person, non reportable accident, citizen assist – attempted fraud, motorist assist – slide off, arrest for probation violation, prisoner transport, suspicious activity.
Jan. 14: Accident, non-reportable accident – school bus slide off, fraud, welfare check, agency assist – assisted emergency medical services (EMS) with elderly patient.
Jan. 15: Intrusion alarm – house sitter set it off, prisoner transport, suspicious incident, intrusion alarm, sex offense, prisoner transport, lock out, missing person – snowmobile rider.
Jan. 16: Attempt to locate vehicle, prisoner transport, welfare check, prisoner transport, suspicious vehicle, VIN inspection, citizen assist – stolen package, lock out, missing person.
Jan. 17: Attempt to locate person, attempt to locate vehicle, attempt to locate vehicle, domestic dispute.
Jan. 18: Animal problem, citizen assist – civil standby, terminated 911 hang up, agency assist.
Jan. 19: EMS assist, suspicious vehicle, prisoner transport, domestic violence – domestic dispute with traumatic injury.
Jan. 20: Welfare check, prisoner transport, probation violation, welfare check, terminated 911 call, non reportable accident.
Jan. 21: Juvenile problem, suspicious incident, family dispute.
Jan. 22: Prisoner transport, prisoner transport, trespassing – civil issue, agency assist – EMS.
Jan. 23: Terminated 911 call, prisoner transport, juvenile problem.
Court Sentences
Johnathon P. Aquino, 19, Ogden, was fined $272.50 for driving without privileges.
William Baird, 97, Preston, was fined $157.50 for failure to maintain liability insurance on a vehicle.
Justin Dee Cole, 46, Preston, was fined $372.50 for driving without privileges.
Setson E. Gunn, 24, Franklin, was fined $457.50, and had his drivers license suspended for 30 days, for reckless driving. He was also fined $387.50, for possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Shane H. Peterson, 55, Preston, was fined $307.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended and placed on 18 months probation for inattentive/careless driving.
Shawn P. Whitehead, 50, Meridian, was fined $222.50, for driving without privileges.