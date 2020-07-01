Preston Police Department
June 17: Investigated a 911 hang up. Provided medical assistance. Provided a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Investigated a traffic offense and a controlled substance problem.
June 18: Investigated a 911 hang up, a traumatic injury in which a young boy fell from his bike onto his face, an animal problem/barking dogs. Provided a welfare check. Impounded a stray dog. Investigated an animal problem/dog at large, and a report of disturbing the peace & intoxication.
June 19: Took report of cows on a roadway. Investigated two separate suspicious vehicles and two separate 911 hang-ups. Took report of found property.
June 20: Investigated a medical alarm. Assisted FCSO with a medical emergency. Investigated a suspicious vehicle, and a traffic accident. Assisted another agency and the FCSO with an accident. Investigated a suspicious person/vehicle and provided a citizen assist.
June 21: Provided citizen assistance and investigated an animal problem.
June 22: Made an arrest for a DUI. Investigated a 911 hang-up, a suspicious incident, an animal problem, a false alarm, and a suspicious vehicle.
June 23: Provided assistance to a citizen. Investigated vandalism, three separate 911 hang-ups, a suspicious incident, and a burglary. Provided a welfare check. Investigated a DUI, and a petit theft.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
June 19: Unlock vehicle. Conduct VIN inspections. Investigate two terminated 911 calls. Took report of an animal bite at 44 N. 100 E., Preston. Assisted a resident.
June 20: Assisted medical agency at 250 N. State, Preston. Responded to medical problem at 3245 E. Riverdale Road. Investigated a suspicious incident. Investigated report of trespassing, a terminated 911 call, a residential alarm and a traffic accident. Assisted another agency and took report of an animal problem at 989 W. 4000 S., Preston.
June 21: Transported a juvenile male from detention center. Investigated a terminated 911 call.
June 22: Assisted a citizen over old silverware. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated an intruder alarm.
June 23: Assisted a resident. Investigated and a terminated 911 call at Lamont reservoir. Conducted a VIN inspection. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Transported one adult male from HWY 91, mile post 1, to Cache County Jail.
June 24: Took report of a horse out of its pasture. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a terminated 911 call on a non-working phone. Assisted a resident. Transported on adult male from Cache County Jail to Bannock County Jail.
June 25: Investigated a parking problem. Assisted Preston City with an unattended death. Took report of possible animal neglect. Conducted a VIN inspection. Transported prisoners. Attempted to locate a vehicle that skipped the boat check in Franklin — unable to locate. Unlocked a vehicle for its driver. Assisted the Preston Police Department and at two medical calls.
Court Sentences
Nick C. Sanchez, 70, Franklin, was fined $229 for willfully disturbing the neighborhood.