Preston Police Department
June 30: Suspicious person, accident, fire alarm, domestic dispute.
July 1: Traffic violation, animal problem, juvenile problem, medical assist, second traffic violation, 911 hang up, suspicious incident, second suspicious incident.
July 2: Suspicious vehicle, animal problem, intrusion alarm, DUI arrest and open container citations, citizen assist.
July 3: Missing child, dog at large, vehicle lockout, 911 hang up, welfare check, suspicious vehicle, allergic reaction, domestic dispute, animal problem.
July 4: Fireworks, warrant arrest, 911 hang up, traffic offense, traffic violation, animal problem, second fireworks.
July 5: Fireworks, second fireworks, lockout, juvenile problem, traffic complaint, grass fire, 911 hang up, arrested adult male for DUI.
July 6: Animal problem, civil issue — bad checks, attempted suicide, citizen dispute, traffic violation, credit card fraud, citizen assist.
July 7: Animal problem, accident, theft, citizen assist, lockout, second citizen assist, third citizen assist.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
July 3: Boat check skip, 911 hang up at Lamont Reservoir, accidental 911 hang up at Glendale Reservoir, traffic hazard, 911 hang up, agency assist, transported one adult female to Cache County Jail, lockout, noise complaint.
July 4: Fireworks, juvenile problem, lockout without incident, prisoner transport, located truck then notified them that they needed to return to the boat dock check station which they did, open 911 call coming from the motocross check, notified owner regarding report of cows on Hwy 36 near MP 2, truck passed causing rear driver’s side window to shatter, unlock 2 vehicles on Narrows Rd without incident, one vehicle non injury accident on Narrows Rd. impact filed single vehicle accident, welfare check, lockout, unable to locate vehicle, 911 hang up.
July 5: Noise problem, juvenile transport, 911 hang up, psychiatric/suicide attempt, found property, suspicious vehicle, second 911 hang up, medical assist, transported one adult male to Cache County Jail.
July 6: Missing person, report of a fire, agency assist, inspect VIN on a Ford truck without incident, child neglect reported by Health and Welfare, agency assist, inspect VIN on a UTV without incident, property damage.
July 7: Cited one adult male for DWP, VIN inspection, assist EMA, agency assist, civil issue, second civil issue, dog bite, arrested one adult male for no CDL, 911 hang up, welfare check, second agency assist, unlocked a vehicle without incident, hit and run at Lamont Reservoir.
July 8: Prisoner transport, two VIN inspections, keep the peace, third Vin inspection, agency assist, non reportable accident.
July 9: Prisoner transport, assist City, missing vehicle, suspicious person, VIN inspection, suspicious vehicle, lockout.
Court Sentences
Michael Brian Atkin, 37, Logan, Ut., was fined $276 for failure to stop at a checking station with a motor carrier.
Levi William Cann, 33, Preston, was fined $204 for a motor carrier tire violation, and a $226 for failure to obtain an overweight or oversize motor carrier permit.
Oleksander O. Vodolazkyi, 35, Antelope, was fined $201 for a motor carrier inspection, repair and maintenance violation.
Kelly Eugene Young, 44, Pinedale, was fined $276 for a motor carrier vehicle over length violation.