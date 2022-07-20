PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 8: False intrusion alarm; found property (pink Huffy bicycle); agency assist; illegal fireworks being lit off; vehicle lockout; attempt to locate vehicle
July 9: Attempt to locate vehicle; unattended death; intrusion alarm (commercial burglary); false fire alarm; attempt to locate vehicle; vehicle repossession; verbal threats; agency assist; noise complaint
July 10: Citizen assist; ambulance or medical assist (not breathing); citizen assist, keep the peace
July 11: Recovered stolen property; two-vehicle accident; animal bite; agency assist (traumatic injury); reckless driving; suspicious incident
July 12: Agency assist; medical assist (fall); family dispute; citizen assist; pornography; citizen assist
July 13: Medical (fall); vehicle lockout; trespassing; suspicious person; theft of bicycle
