Preston Police Department
July 9: Assisted another agency with a domestic dispute. Assisted another agency with two individuals who had fallen. Assisted another agency on two additional occasions. Civil stand by. Attempted to locate a missing person and a missing vehicle. Responded to a fire alarm.
July 10: Conducted a welfare check. Assisted a citizen with a child custody issue. Assisted another agency with an alarm. Responded to a report of custodial interference, a traffic incident, and a report of a barking dog. Served an arrest warrant.
July 11: Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff. Responded to a report of a horse on the highway. Conducted traffic control via speed enforcement. Assisted another agency. Responded to an animal problem.
July 12: Followed up on an animal problem. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted two individuals with unlocking a vehicle. Assisted another individual who was locked out. Assisted probation with a juvenile male. Responded to a fire alarm.
July 13: Investigated a report of a stolen baler. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a family dispute in the Burger King parking lot. Responded to an animal complaint. Assisted EMS personnel. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Removed a traffic hazard.
July 14: Assisted Franklin County on a case and then assisted in getting horses back in to their pasture. Followed up on a report of two Husky dogs running in the roadway, a second report of dogs at large, and another of a horse at large. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Responded to an animal problem.
July 15: Responded to a report of a stolen phone, a lockout, a hit and run traffic accident, and a suspicious vehicle. Investigated a report of fraud. Assisted another agency.
July 16: Followed upon a report of a dog at large. Assisted ambulance personnel, a citizen with animal problem, and an individual with child custody issues. Responded to a report of a suicidal individual. Investigated a report of fraud, an animal problem, and a DUI.
Franklin County Sheriff
July 9: Responded to a domestic dispute. Located and removed a dead deer from the roadway. Prepared an elderly man for transport to the hospital after he had fallen. Assisted EMS with another adult male who was having some medical issues. Assisted home owners with abandoned vehicle. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted two citizens, one of which was locked out of her vehicle. Responded to a grass fire. Followed up on found property at Glendale Reservoir. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate cows reported to be on the road.
July 10: Assist Franklin County Medical home care. Assisted boat check station on two occasions by redirecting a vehicle to them for a boat check. Located owner of stray cows. Responded to a panic alarm. Cited one adult male for driving reckless on Cub River Road. Assisted medical personnel with a choking male. Responded to a citizen dispute.
July 11: Caught a horse that was on the highway east of Burger King. Responded to a complaint of cattle that were being moved and horses that were out. Followed up on an animal bite. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a reckless driver on Highway 91 near Milepost 4. Followed upon a 911 hang up.
July 12: Followed up on a report of trespassing and a suspicious vehicle. Conducted a VIN inspection. Transported a prisoner. Served a warrant.
July 13: Assisted a motorist. Followed upon an animal problem.
July 14: Conducted a welfare check. Followed up on two reports of animal problems. Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted the boat check station. Investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Responded to threats to commit suicide. Assisted a motorist.
July 15: Assisted the Preston City Police. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Assisted a citizen. Transported one juvenile male to the juvenile detention center. Assisted an individual who was locked out.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Kay Blake, 48, by the FCSO on July 18, for disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct and public nuisance. Bail was set at $2,000.
Rex Pitcher, 75, by the PPD on July 15, for grand theft. Bail was set at $10,000.
Michael Hansen, 34, by the FCSO on July 12, on a misdemeanor warrant. No bail was set.
Court Sentences
Shannon Marie Davis, 42, Downey, was fined $247.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 87 days of which were suspended, for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Teancum Joseph Dummar, 19, Rexburg, was fined $280, for operating a vehicle without a trip permit.