Preston Police Department
June 8: Investigated an an animal problem. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted a medical agency. Responded to a protective order violation, a report of lost property, a suspicious incident, and a hit and run traffic accident. Assisted Bear Lake County in a fraud case, made an arrest for disorderly conduct and assisted a citizen.
June 9: Investigated a suspicious incident. Issued a citation for providing false information. Investigated a911 hang up, an abandoned vehicle, a suspicious person, a report of disorderly conduct, and a parking complaint. Provided a welfare check and a citizen assist.
June 10: Investigated a traffic offense, an animal problem, theft of property, domestic dispute and assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Issue a citation for driving without privileges.
June 11: Provided assistance to another agency. Investigated a juvenile problem, a weapons offense, a suspicious person, and assisted a citizen. Issued a citation for driving without privileges and an agents warrant.
June 12: Made two citizen assists. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Cited two for domestic battery. Unlocked a vehicle.
June 13: Unlocked a vehicle. Investigated a 911 hang up, a traffic accident, property damage, a juvenile problem, a city code violation, a report of threats, dogs at large, and a second juvenile problem.
June 14: Investigated a 911 hang up. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Unlocked a vehicle and investigated a suspicious incident.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
July 10: Investigated a report of animals on Hwy 91 near MP 21. Transported prisoners. Took report of theft at 3696 N. 1600 E. (Riverdale Resort). Assisted a resident. Took report of a citizen dispute at 2804 E. Marion Drive. Made a second prisoner transport. Investigated a report of harassment. Provided an agency assist and helped a stranded motor biker.
July 11: Investigated a report of a medical incident at the motocross track in Fairview and a report of cows on Hwy 36 near MP 14, but was unable to locate them. Assisted another agency with two vehicle incident on Hwy 91 near MP 19. Took a report of crashed airplane at the Franklin County Airport. Attempted to locate a hit and run vehicle for Bear Lake County on Hwy 36 near MP 20, which was canceled while en route. Assisted a citizen. Unlocked a vehicle, provided assistance to another agency and transported a prisoner.
July 12: Took a report that someone was breaking into the neighbor’s house. Fisherman called in for trespassing for walking across property to get to Mink Creek. Transported a juvenile female to JDC and returned a juvenile male. Unlocked a vehicle using an air wedge and unlocking rod. Investigated a 911 hang up. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Investigated a report of three river floaters late to return near Hwy 34 and 36 Junction, and a car vs. deer non-injury accident on Hwy 34 near MP 22. Issued a warrant arrest of an adult male.
July 13: Investigated an accidental 911 hang up. Transported one adult female from Cache County Jail to the probation office without incident. Provided traffic control. Investigated a juvenile problem. Cited an adult male for reckless driving. Unlocked a vehicle without incident. Provided citizen assist.
July 14: Provided a welfare check. Investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle, a parking problem, and attempted to locate a vehicle.
July 15: Investigated a verbal domestic dispute. Dispatched a wounded deer. Took a report of damage to a windshield. Cited two adult male for driving careless. Helped with a brush fire on Hwy 36 MP 2. Investigated a two-vehicle accident, and a lockout. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted Preston Police with a medical call and assisted a motorist.
July 16: Investigated a grass fire. Checked HWY 36 for a car with damage for Oneida County. Checked the VIN on an old camp trailer. Investigated a one-vehicle rollover with one female ejected into the lake. Transported one juvenile male to JDC. Provided an agency assist with possible sex case from Caribou County. Investigated a theft of a financial card, a lockout, and provided a citizen assistance.
July 17: Investigated a medical incident at the motocross track in Fairview, a family dispute in Weston, an incident in which a five and a seven year old boy threw dirt at a car as it drove by. Provided a citizen assistance by phone. Took report of a theft at 89 E. 200 S. in Franklin, and a suspicious incident.
Court Sentences
Judgment was withheld against Scott Blu Butterfield, 42, Inkom, for A DUI, in which he was fined $842.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 178 days were suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on probation for six months.
Joshua Lavar Fugal, 36, Lehi, Utah, was fined $226 for a motor carrier permit violation.
Lyndsey Gneiting, 33, Preston, was fined $226 for willfully disturbing the neighborhood.
Lewis Stanley Mortensen, 67, West Valley City, Utah, was fined 201 for a general load securement violation.
Jeremy Keith Nielsen, 45, Preston, was fined $200 for inattentive/careless driving.
Jay T. Reeder, 56, Preston, was fined $201 for a battery installation violation.