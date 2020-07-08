Preston Police Department
June 24: Unlocked a vehicle for its owner. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Investigated a report of vandalism/graffiti and a 911 hang-up. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
June 25: Investigated a suspicious incident, a suspicious person. Provided medical assistance. Investigated an unattended death. Unlocked a vehicle for its owner. Investigated report of a verbal dispute and a threat to commit suicide.
June 26: Investigated a 911 hang-up and a two-vehicle crash on private property. Investigated report of a domestic dispute. Unlocked vehicles for their owners. Assisted a resident. Assisted other agencies.
June 27: Provided a welfare check and medical assistance.
June 28: Investigated a noise complaint, one of a domestic dispute, one of harassment, of a citizen dispute, of a traffic hazard, and an animal problem.
June 29: Investigated a report of stray cows. Assisted three residents. Controlled traffic for life flight.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
June 26: Assisted City officer searching for a person — negative contact. Investigated a single car accident. Unlocked a vehicle or its driver. Investigated threats about suicide. Patrolled speeders on Glendale Road. Took report of trespassing on Clifton Creek Road. Assisted a resident.
June 27: Unlocked a vehicle or its driver. Investigated an accident in which a car hit a deer. Investigated an accidental 911 call. Assisted traffic while downed electrical wires at 344 S. HWY 36 were repaired.Took report of fireworks near 139 N. 300 E. — unable to locate.
June 28: Assisted emergency medical personnel. Good report of a car accident. Transported one juvenile from juvenile detention center.
June 29: Attempted to located a stray animal, unlocked a vehicle for its driver and investigated a suspicious incident.
June 30: Took report of a dog complaint. Did a VIN inspection. Investigated a car accident at 4000 N. WS HWY — no injuries. Assisted the Preston Police Department with a family dispute. Assisted a resident, attempted to locate a person — unable to do so. Investigated two terminated 911 calls.
July 1: Investigated a terminated 911 call. Took report of a shooting complaint. Investigated a suspicious incident.
July 2: Issued a citation for driving without privileges. Investigated a report of animal neglect — unfounded. Investigated an unreported crash in which someone missed the turn and hit the stop sign and damaged a lawn and water meter. trespassed a person who hit his girlfriend’s vehicle with a baseball bat. Conducted a VIN inspection — the vehicle came back with no record.Transported a juvenile male to juvenile detention center. Took reports of a threat to commit suicide, a suspicious incident, an alcohol offense and a suspicious incident. Prisoner transport.
Court Sentences
Michael Brian Anderson, 37, Logan, utah, was fined $276 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station.
Brett L. Barton, 37, Preston, was fined $950.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.
Leslie Allen Elmer, 25, Ogden, Utah, was fined $279 for failure to stop motor carrier at a checking station.
Paysen Jorgensen, 20, Franklin, was fined 4737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.
Miguel Antonio Juarez, 42, Pocatello, was fined $207.50, for driving without privileges.
Steve N. Nombrano, 50, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for 12 months for possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffery N. Robbins, 51, Preston, was fined $197.50 for driving without privileges.
Tiffany Breann Viola, 26, Pocatello, ws fined $157.50 for petit theft.
Jed Grant Woodward, 56, Newton, Utah, was fined $229 for violating of the limitations or conditions of a special permit for a motor carrier.