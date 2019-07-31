Preston City Police Department
July 18: Suspicious incident, traffic accident/no damage, arrest made for possession, prisoner transport.
July 19: Disturbing the peace, medical alarm, lost juvenile, vicious dog impounded, 911 hang up, VIN inspection, 911 hang up.
July 20: Ambulance assist, 911 hang up, 911 hang up, traffic control for Life Flight, ambulance assist, 2 vehicle accident w/damage, impounded dog at large, cited driver for DUI.
July 21: Agency assist, keep the peace, assist FCSO, suspicious incident, citizen assist.
July 22: Citizen assist, minor accident, 911 hang up, welfare check, 911 hang up, vehicle fire, 911 hang up, citizen assist.
July 23: Property damage report, theft report, lockout, false panic alarm, false bank alarm, minor accident, property damage, traffic offense, citizen assist, lock out, false alarm, suspicious person.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
July 12: Vicious dog, assist w/off road accident.
July 13: Noise complaint, suspicious incident, 911 hang up, traffic hazard, lock out, ATL vehicle “all over the road”, arrest adult male for DUI, 1 vehicle rollover/no injuries.
July 14: Welfare check, assist PPD, ATL suspicious male walking of roadway, 2 vehicle accident w/minor injuries, assist EMS, civil standby, suspicious person/unable to locate, citizen assist,, assist PPD, smashed mailbox, assist PPD w/runaway juvenile, animal problem.
July 15: Search warrant, prisoner transport, citizen assist, civil standby, theft of concrete forms from job site, citizen assist, medical assist, VIN inspection, citizen assist, 911 hang up, fraud, citizen assist.
July 16: Suspicious vehicle, 911 hang up, 911 hang up, welfare check, eluding/pursuit, traffic violation, welfare check, harassment report.
July 17: 1 vehicle accident/no injuries, prisoner transport, phone harassment, prisoner transport, citizen assist/elder abuse, cows out, traffic stop/DUI, abandoned vehicle, driving w/o privileges.
July 18: Trespassing, citizen assist/parking problem, agency assist w/mountain lion, prisoner transport, VIN inspection, probation violation, prisoner transport, keep the peace/custodial interference, 2 missing swimmers/found safe.
July 19: Animal problem, animal problem, keep the peace/custodial interference, noise problem.
July 20: Assist EMS, animal problem w/bull, 911 hang up, theft of kayak, ATL vehicle, citizen assist, lockout, welfare check on suicidal female.
July 21: Citizen assist, abandoned vehicle, ATL vehicle, possible overdose, grass fire in Mink Creek.
July 22: Accident — car vs. deer/no injuries, assist at hospital with suicidal patient, sexual abuse case/charges pending, found wallets/ owners contacted, prisoner transport, suicide threat, VIN inspection.
July 23: Prisoner transport, traffic hazard, citizen assist, theft, cow vs. truck/no injuries, suspicious person, welfare check, prisoner report, welfare check, trespassing, assist PPD, ATL vehicle.
July 24: Assist EMS, suspicious person, abandoned vehicle, medical assist, VIN inspection, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person.
July 25: Prisoner transport, citizen assist, VIN inspection, VIN inspection, prisoner transport, intrusion alarm.
Court sentences
No sentences were released for the week.