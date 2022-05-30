PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 13: Unsecure premise; panic alarm; agency assist (fall); citizen assist; vehicle lockout
May 14: Citizen assist; two-vehicle accident; traffic control (Life Flight)
May 15: Intrusion alarm; agency assist; traffic control (Life Flight); suspicious incident
May 16: Medical assist (fall); welfare check; agency assist (ATL vehicle); animal problem; suspicious incident; medical assist (sick person)
May 17: Animal problem; property damage (non-vandalism); intrusion alarm; EMS assist (fall)
May 18: Intrusion alarm; medical assist (breathing problems); vehicle lockout; medical assist (sick person); traffic hazard; ATL vehicle
May 20: Citizen assist; medical assist (fall); juvenile problem; fraud (counterfeit money); false carbon monoxide alarm; animal problem (carcass in roadway)
May 21: Two-vehicle traffic accident; vehicle lockout; theft; property damage (non-vandalism)
May 22: Ambulance assist (sick person); juvenile problem
May 23: Traffic accident; trespassing; family dispute/threats
May 24: EMS assist (unconscious or fainting); animal problem; citizen assist (trespassing); traffic accident (hit and run); intrusion alarm
May 25: Warrant; dogs at large
