Preston Police Department
May 27: Agency assist – FCSO, abandoned vehicle, intrusion alarm, family dispute, suspicious incident, animal complaint, lost property.
May 28: Animal problem, welfare check, custodial interference, fraud.
May 29: Agency assist – FCSO, agency assist, terminated 911 call, suspicious incident, report of a rape that took place years ago, assault/citizen dispute, fraud.
May 30: Noise problem, Noise complaint, dogs at large, suspicious incident, citizen assist, DUI arrest.
May 31: Citizen assist, alarm, citizen assist, juvenile problem.
June 1: Agency assist, threats, citizen assist, terminated 911 call, suspicious behavior, suspicious person, animal problem, ambulance assist, citizen assist.
June 2: Animal problem, terminated 911 call, theft/shoplifting, agency assist, lockout, agency assist, citizen assist.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
May 29: Family dispute, traumatic injury, traffic offense, grass fire, lockout, prisoner transport, accident agency assist – Preston Police Department, welfare check, sick person, Suspicious vehicle, terminated 911 call.
May 30: Citizen assist, traffic control, lockout, agency assist – Preston Police Department, citizen assist.
May 31: VIN inspection, citizen dispute, welfare check, agency assist – Preston Police Department.
June 1: Dog complaint, lockout, welfare check, prisoner transport, agency assist, attempt to locate semi-truck, attempt to locate vehicle, protective order violation, prisoner transport, welfare check, litter, prisoner transport, traffic hazard, medical, cited adult male for DWP.
June 2: Domestic dispute, tractor on fire, bones found in backyard, grass fire, prisoner transport, terminated 911 call, attempt to locate vehicle, threat to commit suicide, suspicious person.
June 3: Warrant, prisoner transport, assist Health and Welfare, terminated 911 call, lost property, accident, attempt to locate vehicle, citizen assist, terminated 911 call.
June 4: Two separate agency assists, animal problem.
Court Sentences
Jareth Kade Christensen, 26, Preston, was fined $800 and required to pay $5,578.24 in court costs and was sentenced to five years prison, one year of which is determinate, for involuntary manslaughter.
Dauna Kristine Erickson, 58, Beaver Dam, was fined $170.50 for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit on a motor carrier.
Kevin Dee Erickson, 60, Beaver Dam, was fined $167.50 for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit for a motor carrier.
Trevin Cade Gilbert, 18, Preston, was fined $457.50, and was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on supervised probation for one year for encouraging/aiding or causing a juvenile to come within the purview of the law. He was also fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail (to run consecutively with the prior case), which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and was placed on supervised probation for two years for a DUI.
Edmund Szafraniec, 61, London, was fined $270 for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading/weighting of a motor vehicle.
Ramona Vasquz, 48, Preston, was fined $562.50 for petit theft.
Ronald Keith Welch, 60, Franklin, was fined $279 for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading/weighting of a motor carrier.