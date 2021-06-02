Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston Police Department

May 21: Assisted three individuals with unlocking their vehicle. Investigated a report of property damage, another of fraud, and a suspicious incident.

May 22: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a report of a dog at large and two other animal problems. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted an individual who was locked out.

May 23: Assisted two citizen and medical personnel with an individual who had fallen.

May 24: Responded to a report of a suspicious person and another of property damage. Cited an individual for a traffic violation. Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed upon an animal problem and a 911 hang up. Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Responded to a suspicious incident.

May 25: Received a fugitive on an arrest warrant. Investigate a report of property damage. Responded to a hit and run accident and a report of suicidal threats. Assisted a citizen.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

May 14: Responded to a report of a parking problem in Franklin, specifically a vehicle parked at the Franklin Park and Ride for a long period of time. Assisted another agency. Arrested one adult male for drug possession. Unlocked a vehicle without incident. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a citizen dispute.

May 15: Responded to a suspicious incident on Narrows Rd., a report of cows on the lamb, and another report of suspicious cow loitering near the roadway. Assisted another agency. Followed upon a report of a utility line hanging low.

May 16: Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a cow on Highway 36 near Milepost 5. Investigated a report of fraud. Assisted a citizen at the Preston Golf Course. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Followed up on a 911 hang up and an intrusion alarm.

May 17: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a deer versus, no injury accident.

May 18: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel with an individual experiencing breathing problems. Investigated a report of damage to a camp trailer.

May 19: Transported a prisoner. Assisted Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Investigated a report of theft, a domestic dispute, and a 911 hang up. Conduced a welfare check. Cited an individual for a weapons offense.

May 20: Responded to an animal complaint. Served an arrest warrant. Attempted to locate a possible DUI. Investigated an attempted fraud. Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Transported one juvenile male from Franklin County to the juvenile detention center. Responded to a threat to commit suicide.

May 21: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a request to trespass and an animal problem.

May 22: Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate, unsuccessfully, a report of a speeding motorcycle. Cited an individual for a weapons offense.

May 24: Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel with an individual experiencing breathing problems. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a report of cows out.

May 25: Transported one adult male from Franklin County to Cache County Jail. Had an abandoned vehicle towed. Cited an individual for a school bus violation. Responded to a one vehicle accident with minor injuries. Investigated to a report of harassment. Assisted Preston Police with a suicidal female.

May 26: Investigated a boat that skipped the check point. Responded to a one vehicle accident at Highway 91 Milepost 18 with possible injuries. Assisted with a welfare check. Cited an individual for a drug offense on Highway 91 near Milepost 8. Investigated a report of theft. Transported one adult male from Franklin County Medical Center to Cache County Jail.

May 27: Assisted another agency and a citizen

Booked into Cache County Jail

Danny Akridge, 50, on May 25 by Preston Police Department, for felony proceedings against fugitives.

Court sentences

Unavailable at press time.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you