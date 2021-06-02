Preston Police Department
May 21: Assisted three individuals with unlocking their vehicle. Investigated a report of property damage, another of fraud, and a suspicious incident.
May 22: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a report of a dog at large and two other animal problems. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted an individual who was locked out.
May 23: Assisted two citizen and medical personnel with an individual who had fallen.
May 24: Responded to a report of a suspicious person and another of property damage. Cited an individual for a traffic violation. Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed upon an animal problem and a 911 hang up. Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Responded to a suspicious incident.
May 25: Received a fugitive on an arrest warrant. Investigate a report of property damage. Responded to a hit and run accident and a report of suicidal threats. Assisted a citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
May 14: Responded to a report of a parking problem in Franklin, specifically a vehicle parked at the Franklin Park and Ride for a long period of time. Assisted another agency. Arrested one adult male for drug possession. Unlocked a vehicle without incident. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a citizen dispute.
May 15: Responded to a suspicious incident on Narrows Rd., a report of cows on the lamb, and another report of suspicious cow loitering near the roadway. Assisted another agency. Followed upon a report of a utility line hanging low.
May 16: Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a cow on Highway 36 near Milepost 5. Investigated a report of fraud. Assisted a citizen at the Preston Golf Course. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Followed up on a 911 hang up and an intrusion alarm.
May 17: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a deer versus, no injury accident.
May 18: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel with an individual experiencing breathing problems. Investigated a report of damage to a camp trailer.
May 19: Transported a prisoner. Assisted Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Investigated a report of theft, a domestic dispute, and a 911 hang up. Conduced a welfare check. Cited an individual for a weapons offense.
May 20: Responded to an animal complaint. Served an arrest warrant. Attempted to locate a possible DUI. Investigated an attempted fraud. Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Transported one juvenile male from Franklin County to the juvenile detention center. Responded to a threat to commit suicide.
May 21: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a request to trespass and an animal problem.
May 22: Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate, unsuccessfully, a report of a speeding motorcycle. Cited an individual for a weapons offense.
May 24: Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel with an individual experiencing breathing problems. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a report of cows out.
May 25: Transported one adult male from Franklin County to Cache County Jail. Had an abandoned vehicle towed. Cited an individual for a school bus violation. Responded to a one vehicle accident with minor injuries. Investigated to a report of harassment. Assisted Preston Police with a suicidal female.
May 26: Investigated a boat that skipped the check point. Responded to a one vehicle accident at Highway 91 Milepost 18 with possible injuries. Assisted with a welfare check. Cited an individual for a drug offense on Highway 91 near Milepost 8. Investigated a report of theft. Transported one adult male from Franklin County Medical Center to Cache County Jail.
May 27: Assisted another agency and a citizen
Booked into Cache County Jail
Danny Akridge, 50, on May 25 by Preston Police Department, for felony proceedings against fugitives.
Court sentences
Unavailable at press time.