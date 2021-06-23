Preston Police Department
June 12: Responded to a noise complaint and an unattended death. Delivered a death notification. Assisted two citizens and traffic control for Life Flight. Attempted to locate a person.
June 13: Assisted an individual who was locked out. Responded to a juvenile conflict and a dog bite. Conducted a juvenile welfare check.
June 14: Responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage when a vehicle struck a parked trailer.
June 15: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Responded to an animal problem. Cited an individual for battery. Investigated threats being made.
June 16: Assisted with traffic control for Life Flight. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a burglary.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
June 11: Assisted a citizen. Investigated a suspicious/abandoned vehicle. Conducted a VIN inspection on a trailer, a truck, a camp trailer, a boat, and boat trailer. Unlocked a vehicle. Followed upon an accidental 911 call. Dispatched a wounded dear. Served a notice of dog complaint.
June 12: Assisted a citizen. Delivered a death notification. Responded to a report of cows on the roadway. Followed up on two 911 accidental calls. Assisted Preston Police Department in conducting a welfare check which ended up being an unattended death. Responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident on Franklin Basin Road near the Utah border. Transported one adult female to Cache County Jail.
June 13: Responded to two reports of cows on roadway, an accidental 911 call, and a residential burglary alarm. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a possible DUI in Franklin, but was unable to locate. Assisted with a possible overdose.
June 14: Assisted an individual who was locked out and a second individual. Responded to a report of sheep on private property and a pornography problem.
June 15: Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Conducted a VIN inspection. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Transported a prisoner.
June 16: Investigated a report of threats being made. Transported a prisoner. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Responded to an intruder alarm.
June 17: Responded to two traffic accidents, an off road vehicle accident, a grass fire, and a domestic dispute. Investigated a report of fraud. Unlocked a vehicle. Transported a prisoner. Responded to cows out near the road. Assisted another agency.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Cameron Miner, 28, on June 17, by PPD, on an agent’s warrant.
Court Sentences
John Terry Griffin, 82, Newton, was fined $279, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting to an inspection, grading or weighting.