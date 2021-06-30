Preston Police Department
June 18: Assisted another agency and ambulance personnel. Cited an individual for contributing to a minor (vaping). Assisted a citizen and unlocked three vehicles. Responded to a report of a gas line break, a family dispute including an alcohol offense, and an intrusion alarm.
June 19: Assisted medical personnel and two citizens. Followed upon a stray dog complaint. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a family dispute and to a report of a cow in the roadway.
June 20: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a report of stray horses at large.
June 21: Responded to a false alarm at a local business. Followed up on a telephone harassment complaint and an animal bite. Cited a female juvenile for simple battery. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
June 22: Cited an individual for malicious injury to property. Responded to a citizen dispute, a juvenile problem, and a false alarm. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a one vehicle rollover.
Franklin County Sheriff
June 18: Conducted a traffic stop. Completed a walk-in accident report involving a car versus deer. Responded to a one vehicle, non-injury accident and another traffic accident resulting in personal injury. Unlocked a vehicle.
June 19: Responded to a deer in the roadway. Investigated a report of a suspicious person and another of a reckless driver. Inspected the VIN on a camp trailer. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a small grass fire on Frew Hill Road. Fire personnel responded and put it out. Took care of a traffic hazard. Responded to a verbal dispute at Glendale Reservoir and a structure fire. Assisted the Preston Police Department. Followed up on an accidental 911 call.
June 20: Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a one vehicle, non-injury crash and an unattended death.
June 21: Responded to a report of an unconscious male at Winder Reservoir, a report of a missing package, and another of a stolen garden hose. Followed up on a 911 hangup. Assisted a citizen. Removed a traffic hazard. Transported two prisoners. Cited a juvenile for a probation violation. Investigated a harassment complaint and a report of a stray animal.
June 22: Conducted two welfare checks and a VIN inspection. Attempted to locate two missing vehicles. Transported a prisoner. Arrested an individual for DUI. Assisted another agency, an individual who was locked out, and in keeping the peace.
June 23: Assisted ambulance personnel. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a report of threats being made. Assisted a citizen, responded to an intrusion alarm, and conducted a VIN inspection.
June 24: Investigated a report of a suspicious person and a noise problem. Transported a prisoner. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Katie Wixom, 37, on June 24, by FCSO, for fail to display proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, all misdemeanors.
Tialyn Parker, 28, on June 22, by FCSO, on a felony probation/parole violation.
Sammy Marshall, 51, on June 21, by FCSO, on a misdemeanor probation violation hold.
Kurt Jensen, 54, on June 27, by FCSO, on a probation/parole violation.
Court Sentences
Misty L. Adams, 30, Downey, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for petit theft.
Samuel Jake Ratchford, 16, Preston, was fined $407.50, for inattentive or careless driving.
Austin K. Resma, 23, North Logan, was fined $547.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance.
Pamela L. Sagg, 34, Preston, was fined $387.50, was sentenced to two days jail time, for dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
Dalton Ray Silva, 25, Preston, was fined $297.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 166 days of which were suspended, was given 14 days credit for time served, was placed on six months supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance.