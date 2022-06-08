Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 27: Agency assist; suspicious incident (large bonfire); traffic offense (burnouts and donuts at midnight)

May 28: Business alarm; vehicle lockout; citizen assist; utility problem; animavl problem (dog attacking goat); welfare check

May 29: Traffic violation (weapons offense); vehicle lockout; suspicious incident (open garage door)

May 30: Harrassment; welfare check; vehicle lockout; traffic accident in parking lot; citizen assist (traffic complaint)

June 1: Attempt to locate vehicle; two-vehicle accident (no injuries); traffic control

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you