PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 27: Agency assist; suspicious incident (large bonfire); traffic offense (burnouts and donuts at midnight)
May 28: Business alarm; vehicle lockout; citizen assist; utility problem; animavl problem (dog attacking goat); welfare check
May 29: Traffic violation (weapons offense); vehicle lockout; suspicious incident (open garage door)
May 30: Harrassment; welfare check; vehicle lockout; traffic accident in parking lot; citizen assist (traffic complaint)
June 1: Attempt to locate vehicle; two-vehicle accident (no injuries); traffic control
