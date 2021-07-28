Preston Police Department
July 18: Located a missing juvenile. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Responded to a report of a dog at large as well as another animal problem. Assisted with traffic control for Life Flight.
July 19: Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Investigated a report of fraud and a parking problem. Conducted a VIN inspection.
July 20: Assisted a citizen and another agency with locating a utility trailer. Attempted to locate a person. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Investigated a report of telephone harassment. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
July 21: Assisted Franklin County Sheriff Office with a haystack fire. Assisted a citizen with a complaint of trash coming from neighboring property. Responded to an accident and a family dispute. Investigated a report of a suspicious incident, another of harassment/fraud, and an animal problem.
Franklin County Sheriff
July 16: Put two cows back in their pasture and fixed the fence. Investigated a suspicious incident. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate cows reported to be out. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted another agency with a forest fire in the Birch Creek/German Dugway area. Assisted another agency with a DUI near Family Dollar.
July 17: Contacted a juvenile male on probation on Highway 34 near Milepost 12. Responded to a report of cattle on the road, to a report of a sprinkler watering the roadway, and to a two vehicle crash. Unable to locate cattle reported as on the road. Attempted to locate, unsuccessfully, a report of horse out on Riverdale Dugway Road. Followed up on a 911 hangup and a on a suspicious incident near Maverick in Franklin.
July 18: Investigated a report of mailboxes being hit and damaged by a vehicle. Responded to a report of an intoxicated female in Franklin. Transported one adult female to Cache County Jail. Received a request for medical assistance, but was cancelled. Unable to locate cows reported on Highway 91 near Milepost 17. Received a report of a runaway juvenile which was promptly cancelled after juvenile returned.
July 19: Investigated a report of sexual battery while camping in the area. Assisted a citizen. Recovered a lost gun. Responded to a report of goats in the road. Investigated a report of internet fraud. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Conducted two VIN inspections.
Transported a prisoner. Assisted a motorist. Located an abandoned vehicle. Conducted a welfare check on a possible suicidal person.
July 20: Assisted a citizen. Followed up on a suspicious vehicle. Assisted another agency and medical transport. Responded to a single vehicle accident.
July 21: Responded to a report of threats to commit suicide and a suspicious incident in Franklin. Assisted a citizen. Conducted four VIN inspections. Responded to a haystack fire, a grass fire, and a report of cows out near the roadway. Transported a prisoner. Transported one juvenile male from the juvenile detention center to his house. Responded to an accident. Investigated a report of a controlled substance problem.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Kelly Kade, 33, on July 23, by the PPD, for a DUI. Bond was set at $500.
Hugh Geddes, 36, on July 223, by FCSO, on a warrant. No bail was set.
Jack Maertens, 48, on Jully 19, by FCSO, for felony video voyeurism and felony stalking. Bond was set at $40,000.
Court Sentences
Kaye L. Blake, 49, Franklin, was fined $257.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was also fined $257.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, for malicious injury to property.
David Reinkraut, 55, Downey, was fined $276, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for disturbing the peace.