Preston Police Department
Mar. 5: Assisted with two lockouts. Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Responded to a holdup alarm and 911 hang up. Investigated a report of found property and a barking dog. Assisted medical personnel with a diabetic problem.
Mar. 6: Investigated a suspicious incident and a report of a barking dog. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted another agency.
Mar. 7: Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen and with a family dispute. Conducted a welfare check. Cited a citizen for DUI. Assisted a citizen and medical personnel.
Mar. 8: Arrested an adult male with a felony warrant out of another jurisdiction. Transported a prisoner to jail. Conducted a VIN inspection. Arrested an individual on a felony warrant for another jurisdiction. Followed up on two 911 hangups. Assisted two citizens.
Mar. 9: Investigated a report of fraud, an animal problem, and a juvenile problem. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on an unattended death.
Mar. 10: Investigated a suspicious vehicle and a report of property damage. Responded to a report of dogs killing goats. Responded to a suspicious incident involving cars spinning out at the Fairgrounds, and to a civil issue involving parking problems. Attempted to locate a missing juvenile. Assisted a citizen. Responded to an animal problem.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Mar. 5: Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm.
Mar. 6: Responded to two traffic accidents, one with injuries. Followed up on an animal problem. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a reported traffic hazard. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Mar. 7: Assisted medical personnel. Transported a prisoner.
Mar. 8: Investigated a report of the smell of gas. Conducted two VIN inspections. Checked on a controlled burn. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a neighbor complaint regarding snow removal. Assisted another agency with a medical issue. Cited one adult male for a drug offense on Highway 91 Milepost 3.
Mar. 9: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Responded to a car versus semi-truck accident. Assisted probation with a probationer receiving new controlled substance charges. Transported two prisoners. Responded to an unattended death.
Mar. 10: Assisted with a report of a trespassing individual in a store. Assisted with a lockout. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated an automobile theft and a suspicious vehicle. Responded to an accident. Followed up on accidental 911 call and an animal problem.
Mar. 11: Conducted a welfare check.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Tate Cole, 27, on March 13, by FCSO, on a warrant. No bail set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Gordon L. Beckstead, 74, Preston, was fined $153, for driving without privileges.
Justin D. Cole, 46, Weston, was fined $307.50, was sentenced to 10 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation, for failing to notify authorities upon striking fixtures on the highway. He was also fined $322.50, was sentenced to 10 days jail time, all of which was suspended, for driving without privileges.
Joshua A. Laney, 22, Franklin, was fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on supervised probation for driving under the influence.
January S. Lindquist, 44, Franklin, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance.
Robert R. Lindquist, 66, Logan, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and was placed on nine months probation, for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.