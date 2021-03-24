Preston Police Department
March 11: Attempted to locate two different vehicles. Picked-up a dog at large. Provided medical assistance for someone that fell. Assisted another resident. Investigated a call about drugs and a suspicious person.
March 12: Unlocked three vehicles. Investigated a problem with a stray/dead/noisy animal. Investigated an accident which involved property damage.
March 13: Investigated a problem with animals. Investigated a suspicious incident. Assisted another agency.
March 14: Investigated suspicious activity. Took a complaint of custodial interference, but was advised that it was a civil matter.
March 15: Investigated a traffic offense, and provided assistance at a medical call-out at which someone was having a stroke. Investigated an animal problem and a case of fraud, as well as another case of fraud involving an elderly woman. Determined a hold-up alarm was false. Investigated a terminated 911 call. Unlocked two vehicles. Provided a welfare check. Responded to a threat of suicide.
March 16: Investigated a report of a suspicious person, a traffic offense and vandalism of some property. Took in a lost wallet.
March 17: Responded to a family dispute, a terminated 911 call and two reports of theft.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press time.
Booked into Cache County Jail
None to report
Court sentences
Kaija Marie Castro, 46, Preston, was fined $182.50 for having an attacking or biting dog.
Michael R. Lloyd, 39, Spanish Fork, Utah, was fined $204 for a general load securement violation.
Cindy Jane Pacheco, 33, Firth, was fined $432.50 was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and nine months probation for possession of marijuana. That sentence is to be served consecutively with one in which she was fined $$397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Eddie M. Patino, 32, North Logan, Utah, was fined $222.50, for driving without privileges.
Zachary B. Pugmire, 22, Franklin, was sentenced to 30 days jail, of which 28 were suspended, for contempt of court.
Seth Davis Rozeboom 26, Watertown, was fined $276 for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Clinton D. Stenquist, 41, Logan, Utah, was fined $204 for a general load securement violation.
Seth Johnson Teller, 19, Preston, was fined $207.50 for travelling on a closed road.
Tyler C. Wright, 23, Preston, was fined $207.50 for travelling on a closed road.