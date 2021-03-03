Preston Police Department
Feb. 18 Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Assisted another agency. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a complaint of a barking dog. Investigated a complaint of harassment in the workplace.
Feb. 19 Responded to an animal problem, four juvenile problems, and a family dispute. Conducted two VIN inspections. Investigated a report of fraud and a 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen involved in a suspicious incident.
Feb. 20 Responded to a report of a possible fire and to a hit and run accident. Investigated a barking dog complaint.
Feb. 21 Assisted medical personnel with someone who had fallen. Responded to a report of a suicide attempt.
Feb. 22 Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted medical personal. Investigated a juvenile harassment complaint. Responded to a juvenile problem. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a report of theft.
Feb. 23 Investigated a report of petit theft in which a juvenile was involved. Conducted a juvenile welfare check. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Followed up on an animal problem.
Feb.24 Responded to a non-physical family dispute and to a juvenile trespassing complaint. Assisted a citizen, an ambulance, and three other citizens who were locked out. Assisted Life Flight with traffic control. Investigated a report of retail theft. Investigated a report of domestic violence.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Feb. 19 Unlocked a car. Assisted another agency.
Feb. 20 Responded to a slide off. Assisted Bear Lake County. Investigated a false report to police.
Feb. 21 Attempted to locate a runaway juvenile. Responded to two accidents.
Feb. 22 Responded to an accident. Investigated a controlled substance problem. Assisted EMS with a patient who had fallen.
Feb. 23 Responded to an animal problem. Transported a prisoner. Investigated a theft. Responded to a car versus deer accident.
Feb. 24 Assisted a motorist and a citizen who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check. Transported one adult male from Cache County Jail to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of suspicious activity at the Sugar Factory, but nothing suspicious was observed. Assisted Preston City Police Department. Investigated a second suspicious incident.
Feb. 25 Attempted to locate a vehicle. Transported a prisoner. Investigated a burglary.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Guy Fitzgerald, 55, on Feb. 25, by the PPD, for driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident with damages, and a DUI. Bond set at $26,800.
Austin Barnett, 19, on Feb. 23, by FCSO, on an agent’s warrant. No bail set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Cindy Jane Pacheco, 32, Firth, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance. She was also fined $397.50, sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Seth Davis Rozeboom, 25, Watertown, was fined $276, for motor vehicle over length violations.
Clifton D. Stenquist, 40, Logan, was fined $204.00, for general load securement violations.