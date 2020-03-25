Preston Police Department
March 11: Medical assist, juvenile problem, keep the peace, citizen assist, suspicious person wielding a lightsaber.
March 12: Agency assist – FCSO, domestic dispute, suspicious vehicle, lock out, missing person, harassment, attempt to locate, two vehicle crash, keep the peace.
March 13: Agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist, family dispute, two vehicle crash, psychiatric problem, family dispute.
March 14: Citizen assist, agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist, parking problem, phone harassment.
March 15: Barking dog complaints, traffic control, citizen assist, lock out.
March 16: Stray dog, lock out, vehicle burglary, keep the peace, medical assist.
March 17: Agency assist – FCSO, suspicious vehicle, animal problem, two vehicle crash, petty theft, lock out, terminated 911 call.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
March 13: Fire, suspicious vehicle, VIN inspection, keep the peace, citizen assist, agency assist – Preston Police Department, agency assist, welfare check, abandoned vehicle, terminated 911 call, agency assist.
March 14: Prisoner transport, terminated 911 call, attempt to locate vehicle, medical, incoming tip, attempt to locate person, suspicious person.
March 15: Sexual abuse of a child, agency assist – EMS, citizen assist, prisoner transport, theft, found property, citizen assist.
March 16: Agency assist – EMS, welfare check, medical assist, child neglect, credit card theft, intrusion alarm, lock out, chased elk off roadway, terminated 911 call, attempt to locate a vehicle, domestic dispute.
March 17: Terminated 911 call, fraud, agency assist, terminated 911 call.
March 18: One vehicle accident, assisted with medical, citizen assist, two vehicle serious injury accident, lock out.
March 19: Juvenile problem, prisoner transport, fire alarm, agency assist, citizen assist, agency assist.
March 20: Agency assist, suspicious person, welfare check.
Court Sentences
Judgement was withheld against Chad E. Clark, 45, Preston, who was fined $805.50, sentenced to 180 days jail, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for 12 months, for a DUI.
Ashley Coats, 28, Preston, was fined $260.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Lawrence Wayne Cross, Jr., 46, Preston, was fined $215 each for two counts of fishing without a license and two counts of unlawful fishing.
Dean K. Dahle, 63, Preston, was fined $182.50 for a commercial district going violation.
Richard C. Dildine, 27, Preston, was fined $500.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which as suspended and placed on supervised probation for 12 months, for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $1497.50 and sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Hawkes, 28, Logan, Utah, was fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had her drivers license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.
Kristopher C. Ridgley, 20, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on 12 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $497.50 and sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.