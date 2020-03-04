Preston Police Department
Feb. 19: Agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist, lock out, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist – FCMC.
Feb. 20: Agency assist – US Marshals, attempt to locate vehicle, citizen assist, reckless driver.
Feb. 21: Suspicious vehicle, attempt to locate vehicle, terminated 911 call, welfare check.
Feb. 22: Welfare check, agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist, agency assist – FCSO, FCA, traffic hazard, attempt to locate vehicle – traffic offense.
Feb. 23: Attempt to locate vehicle, child abuse – citizen assist, citizen assist, agency assist – ambulance.
Feb. 24: Report of a dead dog on the road, city ordinance violation, welfare check, dog at large.
Feb. 25: Harassment – attempted extortion, citizen assist, attempt to locate, traffic accident.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 21: Prisoner transport, citizen assist, motorist assist, citizen assist.
Feb. 22: Citizen assist, intrusion alarm, medical assist, terminated 911 call, suspicious vehicle.
Feb. 23: Assault, agency assist, prisoner transport.
Feb. 24: Agency assist – Union Pacific, dead deer on road, dispute on Hwy 36 near 2200 W, prisoner transport, citizen assist, suspicious activity, suspicious behavior, accidental on star alert, deer vs. car accident.
Feb. 25: Suspicious vehicle at Franklin park and ride, terminated 911 call, agency assist, citizen assist, property damage at Preston Jr. High, animal problem.
Feb. 26: Prisoner transport, welfare check, juvenile problem at HB Lee Elementary, juvenile problem at Oakwood Elementary, box in roadway, agency assist – Cache County, one vehicle no injury rollover.
Feb. 27: Prisoner transport, agency assist with juvenile probation, fraud, accident, lock out, attempt to locate vehicle, controlled substance problem.
Court Sentences
Jesse W. Allen 37, Preston, was fined $513, for shooting from or across a public highway and hunting game animals or birds from a motorized vehicle or unman aircraft system.
Kirk Kim Larsen, 50, North Logan, was fined $125, for violation of the limitations or conditions a special motor carrier permit.