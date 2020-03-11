Preston Police Department
Feb. 26: Welfare check, terminated 911 call, keep the peace, agency assist – FCSO, agency assist – FCSO.
Feb. 27: Agency assist – Ambulance, lock out, traffic control for life flight, accident, suspicious person, attempt to locate vehicle, suspicious person, agency assist.
Feb. 28: Traffic hazard, dog at large, suspicious incident, theft at Stokes Marketplace, lock out, citizen assist, property damage, suspicious vehicle, intrusion alarm, agency assist — FCSO.
Feb. 29: Agency assist – FCSO, traffic hazard, citizen assist, lock out, attempt to locate vehicle.
March 1: Citizen assist, lock out, terminated 911 call, agency assist – FCSO, citizen assist – threat to commit suicide.
March 2: Animal problem, vin inspection, pornography complaint, agency assist – FCSO, panic alarm.
March 3: Medical assist, terminated 911 call, vin inspection, terminated 911 call, suspicious incident.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 28: Animal problem, lock out, prisoner transport, property damage, single vehicle accident with injuries.
Feb. 29: Two vehicle accident, citizen assist, terminated 911 call, agency assist – Bear Lake County Sheriff, juvenile problem, traffic stop resulting in contraband being located and seized.
March 1: Domestic violence, agency assist – Preston Police Department.
March 2: Traffic violation, prisoner transport, medical, trespassing at La Tienda, lock out, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist – Preston Police Department.
March 3: Suspicious incident, juvenile problem at Preston Jr. High, theft at Preston Jr. High, lock out, suspicious vehicle.
March 4: Deer vs. car, prisoner transport, domestic dispute with traumatic injury, threats at Beutler Middle School in Dayton, citizen assist.
March 5: Attempt to locate vehicle, two separate prisoner transports.
Court Sentences
Rindy T. Chamberlain, 50, Layton, Utah, was fined $600.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for 12 months, for two counts of buying/ possessing a wrong class or type of hunting/fishing or trapping license.
Kincayde S. Flint, 40, Deweyville, Utah, was fined $3,005, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for 12 months, for six counts of buying/ possessing a wrong class or type of hunting/fishing or trapping license.
Staci LuJeanne Sears, 31, Preston, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, had her drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.