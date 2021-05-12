Preston Police Department
April 30: Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of a dog at large after attacking chickens. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Responded to a false intrusion alarm. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a citizen. Responded to an injury accident.
May 1: Responded to a one vehicle accident with property damage. Investigated a report of trespassing. Responded to a 911 hang up, a noise complaint, and a report of property damage to a residence. Unlocked a vehicle. Assisted in locating a juvenile who was found and returned home. Followed-up on a report of property damage to a vehicle and a dog at large. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a fire/carbon monoxide alarm.
May 2: Investigated two reports of vandalism/property damage, one of property damage non-vandalism, and another of trespassing. Kept the peace. Responded to a commercial intruder alarm.
May 3: Followed-up on an ordinance violation. Assisted three citizens and medical personnel. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Unlocked a vehicle. Investigated a report of fraud, an unfounded civil matter. Investigated a complaint of an individual driving with a child on their lap.
May 4: Responded to a panic alarm, a non-reportable traffic accident, an animal problem, and a lockout. Assisted a citizen and medical personnel. Cited an individual for a traffic offense, specifically DUI.
May 5: Assisted Franklin County Sheriff with an accident. Also assisted three other agencies and medical personnel with an injury. Conducted two welfare checks. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
April 30: Cited an adult female for battery. Transported a prisoner. Followed-up on two 911 hang ups. Assisted a citizen. Cited an individual for an alcohol offense. Responded to a suspicious incident.
May 1: Assisted Idaho State Patrol as a cover officer during a DUI investigation. Followed up on two accidental 911 calls. Investigated a property damage report which was transferred to the Preston Police Department.
May 3: Responded to a medical alarm. Transported one juvenile male from Franklin County probation to the juvenile detention center. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a missing vehicle. Removed a bale of hay from Highway 91 Milepost 21.
May 4: Conducted a VIN inspection. Cited an individual for a traffic violation. Unlocked a vehicle for the registered owner. Responded to a report of money, ear buds, and a cell phone charger stolen out of a backpack in a locker room. Followed up on an animal problem. Unlocked a second vehicle.
May 5: Responded to a two vehicle accident at 3200 South State with possible injuries. Transported a prisoner. Followed up on an animal problem. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of scam callers. Responded to a one vehicle, injury rollover.
May 6: Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen. Responded to a traffic hazard. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a herd of cows on North Highway 91.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Tate Cole, 27, on May 5, by FCSO, on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Sixth Judicial District
Randy James Barrett, 34, Franklin, was fined $1,002.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for driving under the influence.
Marcelino Lozano, 42, Ft. Worth, was fined $279, for failing to stop at the checking station or submitting to inspection, grading or weighting.
Kelton A. Marley, 60, Preston, was fined $387.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on supervised probation, for violating a no contact order violation. He was also fined $387.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on supervised probation for violating a second no contact order violation.
Cody William Oslin, 28, Franklin, was fined $902.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended, and was placed on supervised probation for nine months for driving under the influence.
Tiffany D. Teller, 27, Preston, was sentenced to 10 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on one year unsupervised probation, for dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor. She was also fined $207.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on one year unsupervised probation for malicious injury to property.