Preston Police Department
April 29: Controlled substance arrest, warrant arrest, ambulance assist, petit theft, gas leak, fraud complaint, suspicious activity, citizen assist, traffic offense.
April 30: Found property, business alarm, VIN inspection, animal problem, excessive DUI.
May 1: Alarm, suspicious incident, accident, alarm, terminated 911 call, suspicious incident, animal problem.
May 2: Traffic hazard, citizen assist, terminated 911 call, driving without privileges, attempt to locate vehicle, terminated 911 call, welfare check.
May 3: Intrusion alarm, 911 hang up, animal problem, utility problem.
May 4: Intrusion alarm, suspicious incident, vin inspection, citizen assist, intrusion alarm, attempt to locate vehicle.
May 5: Trespassing, accident, animal bite, agency assist – FCSO, suspicious incident.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
May 1: Lockout, traffic hazard, lockout, prisoner transport, terminated 911 call.
May 2: Dead dog near the shotgun range, suspicious vehicle, citizen assist.
May 3: Suspicious vehicle, intrusion alarm, lockout, dog hit by car, traffic hazard, terminated 911 call, non-reportable vehicle crash, suspicious vehicle.
May 4: Traffic offense, VIN inspection, citizen assist, lockout, suspicious vehicle.
May 5: Attempt to located intoxicated person, prisoner transport, lockout, citizen assist, assist EMS, traffic hazard, reckless driver, threat to commit suicide, horse on road.
May 6: Accident with injuries, theft missing prescriptions, custodial interference, VIN inspection, terminated 911 call, citizen assist.
May 7: Animal problem, theft, prisoner transport, theft, welfare check, junk removal, traffic hazard, accident, attempt to locate vehicle.
Court Sentences
Cody Roy Bowers, 35, Hooper, Utah, was fined $276 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station/submit to inspection grading or weighting.
Jeremy Todd Daley, 43, Preston, was fined $332 for operating a motor carrier without 120-hour permit to increase gross weight.
Steven A. Hatch, 75, Plain City, Utah, was fined $275 for driving without privileges.