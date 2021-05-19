Preston Police Department
May 7: Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted a citizen.
May 9: Responded to an intrusion alarm, a house fire, and a report of a suspicious person. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
May 10: Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Investigated a report of fraud, specifically an internet scam. Assisted two agencies, medical personnel, and a citizen. Responded to an animal problem.
May 11: Conducted two welfare checks, one on a juvenile male. Responded to a report of trespassing, a suicide attempt, and an animal problem. Assisted two citizens. Investigated a report of a theft of shoes. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
May 12: Investigated an abandoned vehicle/ordinance violation and a report of fraud. Conducted a welfare check. Followed up on an animal problem and a dog at large. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff
May 7: Responded to a report of a cow out near the road and two juvenile problems. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle accident.
May 8: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
May 9: Investigated a suspicious incident. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a two vehicle, non-injury accident on HWY 91 near milepost 2. Assisted a citizen.
May 10: Followed up on an accidental alarm. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Responded to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 91 near milepost 17.5 with no apparent injuries. Assisted EMS with an elderly male. Investigated an abandoned vehicle. Transported two prisoners. Responded to a report of a suspicious package, a 911 hang-up, and a residential intrusion alarm. Assisted two other agencies.
May 11: Followed up on a found credit card, a 911 hang up, and a false panic alarm. Transported one juvenile male to the juvenile detention center in Pocatello. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a vehicle.
May 12: Assisted with civil issues, fish and game, a grass fire, and a citizen.
May 13: Assisted EMS with an elderly male and another citizen. Investigated an abandoned vehicle. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
James Jensen, 50, on May 14, by the FCSO, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to use, and felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth/cocaine and a probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Daniel Daghle, 27, on May 13, by the PPD, for felony possession fo stolen property, and probation/parole violation and misdemeanor assault upon an officer. No bail was set.
Skyler Cross, 21, on May 10, by the FCSO, on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Court sentences
Eric Dwain Arrington, 54, Kearns, was fined $204, for general load securement violations.
Paulina Espejo Artica, 37, Lewiston, was fined $191, for fishing without a license.
Andrey Nicolas Calderon-Nino, 23, Logan, was fined $602.50, for possession of marijuana.
Sammy J. Marshall, 51, Preston, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for battery. She was also fined $226, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 84 of which were suspended, was given credit for six days time served, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for disturbing the peace.
Raul N. Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, Blackfoot, was fined $279, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting to inspection, grading or weighting.