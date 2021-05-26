Preston Police Department
May 14: Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Followed up on a dog bite and animal problem. Assisted a citizen, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Adult Probation and Parole. Investigated a suspicious incident.
May 15: Removed a traffic hazard. Responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident and to a report of juveniles doing burnouts in the Stokes parking log. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a citizen. Followed upon a delayed report of a suspicious vehicle.
May 16: Followed up on an animal problem. Responded to a family dispute.
May 17: Cited an individual for disturbing the peace. Responded to a traffic accident with property damage. Assisted a citizen who complained of kids riding a golf cart on the sidewalk. Assisted another citizen who complained of a speeding vehicle in their neighborhood. Assisted ambulance personal. Followed up on a barking dog complaint.
May 18: Followed up on an accidental 911 hang up, an animal problem, and a report of property damage. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on a report of dogs at large chasing a horse through a fence. Investigated a suspicious incident.
May 19: Assisted ambulance personnel on two occasions, one with an individual who had fallen. Responded to a report of dogs at large and two hit and run accidents. Conducted two VIN inspections. Investigated a report of a loaner car from Lamont Services which was not returned. Assisted four citizens, including one who was locked out. Responded to a juvenile problem. Attempted to locate a reckless driver and a missing vehicle. Assisted another agency.
May 20: Followed up on a report of a dog at large and another animal problem. Assisted another agency, a transient, and a citizen. Responded to an accident, a false intruder alarm, and a panic alarm. Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check on an elderly male. Responded to a report of a juvenile problem involving water balloons.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Unavailable at press time.
Booked into Cache County Jail
None to report.
Court Sentences
Tate Travis Cole, 28, Preston, was fined $597.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 90 days of which were suspended, and was placed on two years supervise probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Allen Crockett, 50, Montpelier, was fined $1,002.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 140 days of which were suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on 12 months supervised probation for driving under the influence.
Braxdon Dean Gardner, 26, Smithfield, was fined $103.50 for driving without privileges.
Maddie Shay Hadley, 20, Preston, was fined $257.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 90 days of which were suspended, and was placed on 90 days unsupervised probation for malicious injury to property.
Jeremy S. Mooney, 44, Preston, was fined $657.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 120 days of which were suspended, was placed on 12 months supervised probation for possession of marijuana.
Tyler L. Morrell, 27, Preston, was fined $1,823.50, was sentenced to three years of determinate time, two years of indeterminate time, and received 131 days of credit for time served for possession of a controlled substance.