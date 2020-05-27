Preston Police Department
May 13: Report of harassment, trespassing, attempt to locate a vehicle.
May 14: Report of animal problem, trespassing, welfare check, welfare check, suspicious incident.
May 15: Report of harassment, motorist assist, report of sexual abuse of a child, attempt to locate a vehicle, report of abandoned vehicle, false intrusion alarm, ambulance assist for a person that fell, juvenile problem, lewd conduct/sexual offense, kept the peace during a civil dispute.
May 16: Assist Murray City Police Dept., investigate panic alarm, excessive DUI, assist a resident.
May 17: 911 hang-up, theft, threats, citizen assist with threats, citizen assist, citizen disputes.
May 18: Provide medical assistance to someone who fell, VIN inspection, animal problem, weed ordinance violation, theft, found property (wallet), lock-out, terminated 911 call, assist Cache County Sheriff’s office, assist Idaho State Police, assist citizen.
May 19: 911 hang-up, terminated 91 call, lock out, assist Franklin County Sheriff Dept., medical assistant, assist Franklin County Sheriff Dept., report of animal problem.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
May 15: Sex offender registration, assist Preston Police Department, controlled substance problem.
May 16: Accident, agency assist, citizen assist, attempt to locate a vehicle.
May 17: Took report of a suspicious vehicle, citizen assist, agency assist, citizen assist, agency assist, warrant arrest, agency assist, assist Preston Police Department.
May 18: Animal problem.
May 19: 911 hang-up, prisoner transport, property damage, hit and run traffic accident, citizen assist, agency assist, lockout, report of suspicious drugs in Franklin.
May 20: Juvenile problem, property damage in Franklin, 911 hang-up.
Court Sentences
Robert Jeff Cole, 52, Preston, was fined $276 for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading or weighting of a motor carrier.
Colter Layne Hamilton, 36, Clifton, was fined $1875.50 , was sentenced to six years prison, three of which were determinate, with the court retaining jurisdiction for battery-domestic violence with traumatic injury.
Claine F. Jensen, 62, Franklin, was fined $279, for failure to top at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading or weighing of a motor carrier.
Shannon Dean Newswanger, 42, Weston, was fined $279 for failure to top at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading or weighing of a motor carrier.