PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 22: Phone harassment; keeping the peace; welfare check; animal problem
April 23: Keeping the peace; citizen assist; medical assist (fall); harassment
April 24: Traffic hazard; aggravated battery
April 25: Sex offense; juvenile problem; trespassing and obstructing/resisting; suspicious incident; intrusion alarm; welfare check
April 26: Ambulance assist (overdose or poison); traffic accident w/property damage; theft; animal problem; citizen assist; reckless driving
April 27: Unsecured premises; traffic complaint; traffic accident; intrusion alarm; animal problem; theft
