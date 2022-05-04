Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 22: Phone harassment; keeping the peace; welfare check; animal problem

April 23: Keeping the peace; citizen assist; medical assist (fall); harassment

April 24: Traffic hazard; aggravated battery

April 25: Sex offense; juvenile problem; trespassing and obstructing/resisting; suspicious incident; intrusion alarm; welfare check

April 26: Ambulance assist (overdose or poison); traffic accident w/property damage; theft; animal problem; citizen assist; reckless driving

April 27: Unsecured premises; traffic complaint; traffic accident; intrusion alarm; animal problem; theft

