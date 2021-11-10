Preston Police Department
Oct. 29: Assisted with lockout. Investigated property damage. Assisted a citizen with child beyond parental control.
Oct. 30: Responded to an intrusion alarm. Assisted a citizen and provided a medical assist. Assisted another agency. Responded to a DUI traffic accident with property damage. Investigated a suspicious person.
Oct. 31: Sick person. Responded to report of a fall. Investigated a gas line break in residential area. Responded to a domestic battery report.
Nov. 1: Sick person. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on two 911 hang-ups. Responded to a report of property damage and an animal problem. Assisted citizens on two occasions. Responded to a medical fall.
Nov. 2: Assisted citizens on three occasions. Assisted with a lockout. Responded to a juvenile petition for truancy. Investigated a theft at Stokes Marketplace. Responded to two juvenile problem reports.
Nov. 3: Performed medical assist for chest pain. Responded to ATL vehicle report. Assisted with lockout. Investigated a fraud report. Followed up on 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 29: Checked report of car vs deer on US 91. Report of cows on wrong property at 2586 N US 91. Followed up on 911 hang up. Child abuse.
Oct: 30: Responded to an accident and a traffic accident. Transported juvenile prisoner and later an adult prisoner. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted a motorist.
Oct. 31: Responded to a suicide threat and a traffic accident. Responded to an animal problem. Investigated a theft report. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of simple assault. Assisted a motorist and performed an agency assist.
Nov. 1: Responded to animal or noise report. Assisted report of with found propery, and assisted a citizen.
Nov. 2: Assisted another agency twice. Responded to report of personal property needing to be returned. Responded to report of animals or noise. Conducted a welfare check.
Nov. 3: Followed up an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a report of animals or noise twice. Investigated a report of a suspicious incident and one of property damage.
Nov. 4: Traffic violation. Investigated two abandoned vehicle reports. Assisted another agency on two occasions. Responded to an accident and an animal problem.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Laura Wandell, 29, by FCSO on Nov. 8 on a warrant. Bail set at $5000
Anthony Baldenegro, 18, by FCSO on Nov. 6. for injury to a child. No Bail set.
Male juvenile, 17, by PPD on Nov. 6. on Sexual battery of 16-17 year old. No bail set.
Ismael Carrillo-Medina, 23, by PPD on Oct. 30 on a warrant. Bail set at $5000.
Male Juvenile, 17, by FCSC on Oct. 30 for lewd conduct with a minor. No bail set.
Court Sentences
Mariano Martinez, 63, Elwood, was fined $229 for failure to obtain an overweight or oversize permit.
Tyler J Selley, 22, Preston, was fined $193 for failure to validate or attach tags to carcass.