Preston Police Department
Oct. 29: Responded when intoxicated individual broke the interior door of an apartment. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check on a juvenile. Responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Assisted two citizens. Investigated a report of an animal problem and a suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 30: Assisted ambulance personnel with a medical issue. Responded to a car versus deer accident. Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection. Assisted two citizens and another agency. Assisted ambulance personnel on a medical call. Responded to a false alarm.
Oct. 31: Conducted two welfare checks. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a grass fire. Investigated a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Stokes Market. Investigated a second burglary. Responded to an accident. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a two vehicle accident. Followed up on a 911 hang up.
Nov. 1: Arrested an adult male on a DUI charge. Investigated a juvenile who was in possession of tobacco products. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a false fire alarm. Assisted a citizen with a custodial interference issue.
Nov. 2: Investigated a sex offense. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle and a second citizen who was also locked out. Assisted another agency. Responded to a report of five juvenile males trespassing from a convenience store. Responded to a fire alarm
Nov. 3: Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a one-vehicle rollover accident. Responded to a report of threats being made. Assisted emergency medical services. Investigated a report of a juvenile problem, but was unable to locate them. Responded to a report of trespassing. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Responded to a report of a firearm being stolen from a vehicle. Assisted another agency.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 29: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Responded to an accident at private party and to a grass fire. Investigated a report of the theft of packages, which were later found. Conducted a welfare check. Transported one juvenile male to the juvenile detention center. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a non-reportable accident and then to a car versus deer, non-injury accident. Removed a dead deer out of the roadway.
Oct. 30: Responded to a car versus deer accident. Assisted another agency. Responded to a UTV rollover with injuries and then to a vehicle fire. Assisted Preston Police Department with a suicide. Transported a prisoner. Made contact with a terminated 911 call.
Oct. 31: Assisted another agency. Responded to a residential alarm. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Assisted a second citizen locked out of a vehicle. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Attempted to locate a vehicle whose driver stole gas in Downey. Attempted to conduct a welfare check on a male walking along South Highway 91, but was unable to locate him. Responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. Attempted to locate a vehicle, which was eventually found to be at home.
Nov. 1: Transported an adult male to the Cache County Jail for DUI. Picked up a juvenile male from the juvenile detention center. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Nov. 2: Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a deer versus car accident. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated an attempted fraud. Found a bike. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at Foster Reservoir. Transported one adult male to the Cache County Jail.
Nov. 3: Responded to a deer versus car accident and then to a one-vehicle rollover with possible injuries. Investigated a report of a suspicious male at the Franklin Park and Ride. Completed a health and welfare intake report in Franklin. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Followed up on a report of an injured deer lying in the roadway on Westside HWY, but was unable to locate it.
Nov. 4: Responded to a grass fire, a dead deer in the road, and cows in the road. Investigated a possible stolen car and then a report of speeding trucks. Assisted a citizen.
Nov. 5: Assisted another agency. Investigated a report of an animal problem. Conducted a welfare check.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Thomas Babcock, 51, on Nov. 2, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on a warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Thomas Christian Babcock, 52, Smithfield, was fined $397.50, for possession of marijuana.
Bartley C. Jensen, 41, Preston, was fined $357.50, for failing to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle and failing to stop for a damage accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
Kevin Glenn Keller, 59, Preston, was fined $237.50, for consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol.
Taylor R. Stock, 31, Preston, was fined $272.50, for driving without privileges