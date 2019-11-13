Preston Police Department
Unavailable at press-time.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press-time.
Court sentences
Lori M. Boehme, 55, Hyde Park, was fined $557.50, had her driers license suspended 90 days and was placed on probation for 90 days for reckless driving.
Daniel T. Carmack, 30, Preston, was fined $297.50 for violation fo a protection order.
James Gary Hansen, 62, Preston, was fined $220 for trespassing on private property to hunt/retrieve wildlife/fish or trap. He was also fined $182.50 for hunting game birds without a license.
Dakota J. Hatch, 20, Preston, was fined $560.50, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for 90 days. for a DUI.
Daquan M. T. Lafayette, 25, Longs, was fined $279 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection.
Marcus L. Lyngar, 31, Paris, was fined $279 for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Freddie Nino Nombrano, 50, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on 18 months of probation for petit theft.