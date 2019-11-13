Preston Police Department

Unavailable at press-time.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Unavailable at press-time.

Court sentences

Lori M. Boehme, 55, Hyde Park, was fined $557.50, had her driers license suspended 90 days and was placed on probation for 90 days for reckless driving.

Daniel T. Carmack, 30, Preston, was fined $297.50 for violation fo a protection order.

James Gary Hansen, 62, Preston, was fined $220 for trespassing on private property to hunt/retrieve wildlife/fish or trap. He was also fined $182.50 for hunting game birds without a license.

Dakota J. Hatch, 20, Preston, was fined $560.50, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for 90 days. for a DUI.

Daquan M. T. Lafayette, 25, Longs, was fined $279 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection.

Marcus L. Lyngar, 31, Paris, was fined $279 for a motor carrier over-length violation.

Freddie Nino Nombrano, 50, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on 18 months of probation for petit theft.

Tags

Please be aware the Herald Journal does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.