Preston Police Department
Oct. 30, 2019: Parking problem, harassment, lockout, citizen assist.
Oct. 31, 2019: Dogs at large, power line down, trespassing, lost wallet, 911 hang up, animal problem, lockout, animal problem, suspicious incident.
Nov. 1, 2019: Suspicious incident possible fraud, stray dog, 2 lockouts, suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 2, 2019: Multiple animal problems, domestic dispute, 911 hang up.
Nov. 3, 2019: Noise problem, 2 citizen assist calls, 911 hang up, 2 alarms, Atl vehicle.
Nov. 4, 2019: Found property, suspicious person, parking problem, attempted fraud, atl vehicle, traffic offense, suspicious incident, 2 lockouts, two vehicle crash.
Nov. 5, 2019: Two 911 hang ups, lockout, stray dog, false alarm, two vehicle crash.
Nov. 6, 2019: Lockout, non reportable accident, suspicious incident, two 911 hang ups, two citizen assists, suspicious incident.
Nov. 7, 2019: Two alarms, lockout, welfare check, agency assists, domestic violence, noise problem.
Nov. 8, 2019: Grand theft, suspicious incident, missing person.
Nov. 9, 2109: Agency assist, alarm, two lockouts.
Nov. 10, 2019: DUI, suspicious incident, 911 hang up.
Nov. 11, 2019: 911 hang up, vin inspection, agency assist — suicidal subject, barking dog, fraud, animal bite, missing child, 911 hang up, animal problem.
Nov. 12, 2019: Juvenile problem — drug possession, lockout, juvenile problem, 911 hang up, abandoned vehicle, two welfare checks.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Nov. 1, 2019: Two lock outs, suspicious incident — gun fire in area, cows out.
Nov. 2, 2019: Agency assist — domestic, lock out, agency assist ISP, suspicious activity, suspicious person, deer on roadway.
Nov. 3, 2019: Driving without privileges, attempted fraud, retail theft.
Nov. 4, 2019: Lockout, animal problem, lockout, prisoner transport, lockout, citizen assist, two 911 hang ups.
Nov. 5, 2019: Accident, traffic violation, prisoner transport, grass fire, parking problem.
Nov. 6, 2019: Traffic violation, 911 hang up, traffic hazard, prisoner transport, citizen assist, accident, accident.
Nov. 7, 2019: Assisted EMS, two prisoner transports, controlled burn, Juvenile problem, assist on possible domestic.
Nov. 8, 2019: Non injury accident, DUI.
Nov. 9, 2109: Domestic violence, assist ems, horses out, threats via facebook.
Nov. 10, 2019: Agency assist with DUI, prisoner transport, juvenile prisoner transport.
Nov. 11, 2019: Suspicious vehicle, agency assist, trespassing, burglary, welfare check.
Nov. 12, 2019: Citizen assist, prisoner transport, sexual abuse of a child, suspicious drugs, stray animal, motorist assist, welfare check, agency assist.
Nov. 13, 2019: Agency assist, two prisoner transports, accident, probation violation, stray animal, 911 hang up, DUI.
Nov. 14,2019: Prisoner transport, missing person, lockout, phone harassment, juvenile problem, prisoner transport.
Court sentences
Correction: Dakota J. Hatch, 20, Preston, was fined $560.50, had his drivers license suspended for 30 days and was placed on probation for 90 days for reckless driving. (This entry was incorrectly entered in the original article. The Citizen regrets the error.)
Jeff Birch, 60, Logan, was fined $547.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and was placed on 12 months probation for possession of a wrong class/type of fish and game license. He was fined $544.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and was placed on 12 months probation for a second charge of possession of a wrong class/type of fish and game license.
Kevin R. Daley, 47, Preston, was fined $226 for failure to obtain a motor carrier overweight/oversize permit.
Jesse R. Earl, 44, Preston, was fined $465 and was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for 12 months for transferring/using another’s fish and game license/tag/permit.
Rick J. Earl, 69, Preston, was fined $9,008, was sentneced to 120 days jail, of which 110 days were suspended, and sentenced to three years prison, one year of which is determinate and all of which was suspended, and placed on felony probation for five years for unlawfully killing/possession/wasting any combination of fish/game. He was also fined $265 for possession transporting wildlife improperly tagged.
Charles Everett Farnham, 54, Logan, was fined $1,037.50, was sentenced to 365 days jail, of which 355 days were suspended, had his drivers license suspended one year and was placed on one year probation for an excessive DUI.
John L. Gottschalk, 50, Logan, was fined $260.50 for a fuels tax violation.
Brock Hall, 19, Preston, was fined $532.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on nine months probation, for use/possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia.
Payton R. Hardy, 16, Preston, was fined $177.50 for failure to notify police upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Tyrell C. Jensen, 20, Preston, was fined $937.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and ws placed on probate for a DUI. He was also fined $1,927.48 for malicious injury to property.
Alexander Gerald Johnson, 26, Washington Terrace, was fined $395 for attempts to take simulated wildlife.
Edwin W. Johnson, 40, Preston, was fined $737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and w placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.
Edgar Maldonado, 27, Logan, was fined $2,345.50, was sentenced to 120 days jail, which was suspended and placed on five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander J. Martin, Lewiston, was fined $1,157.50, and had his drivers license suspended for 30 days for a DUI.
Matthew F. Matson, 31, Logan, ws fined $737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail with 179 days suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months, for a DUI.
Brian Miller, 43, New Freedom, was fined $465, for unlawful possession of wildlife and $1,965 for transferring/using another’s fish and game license/tag or permit.
Bracken T. Oldham, 18, Preston, was fined $940.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for nine months and was placed on probation of nine months for a DUI.
Brandon G. Porter, 41, Preston, was fined $66,283, was sentenced to 120 days jail, of which 90 days were suspended and sentenced to three years prison, of which 1 year is determinate, and all of which is suspended, and he was placed on five years probation and ordered to serve 50 hours of community service for knowingly selling/purchasing or exchanging unlawfully killed wildlife or parts, unlawful taking of game animals and two counts of unlawfully killing/possessing or wasting wildlife.
Daniel CH Scrogham, 19, Preston, was fined $1,367.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended and placed on 12 months probation for battery.
Adamson Ryan Wright, 27, was fined $632.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail of which 89 days were suspended and placed on probation for six months for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, with intent to use.