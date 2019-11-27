Preston Police Department
Nov. 13, 2019: DUI, citizen assist, ordinance violation, suspicious incident, lock out.
Nov. 14, 2109: Agency assist, stray dog, suspicious incident.
Nov. 15, 2019: Citizen assist, warrant arrest, suspicious vehicle, juvenile problems, animal problem, warrant arrest, transport prisoner.
Nov. 16, 2019: Gas drive off, traffic accident, family dispute, lock out, 911 hang up, agency assist, lock out, suspicious.
Nov. 17, 2019: Citizen assist, suspicious incident, agency assist.
Nov. 18, 2019: Telephone harassment, accident, theft, abandoned vehicles, three 911 hang ups, citizen assist, lock out, suspicious incident.
Nov. 19, 2019: 911 hang up, welfare, atl vehicle, suspicious person, harassment.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Nov. 15, 2019: Lock out, prisoner transport, citizen assist.
Nov. 16, 2019: 911 Hang up, Abandoned vehicle, animal problem, Welfare check, agency assist.
Nov. 17, 2019: ATL vehicle, suspicious vehicle, DUI
Nov. 18, 2019: 911 Hang up.
Nov. 19, 2019: Three Citizen assists, suspicious incident, Sex offender registration, grass fire, welfare check, agency assist.
Nov. 20, 2019: Vehicle fire, 911 hang up, prisoner transport.
Nov. 21, 2019: Agency assist, domestic violence, atl vehicle, two prisoner transports, property damage, two VIN inspections, citizen assist.
Court Sentences
Henry Fitzgerald Dunlap, 22, Franklin, was fine $272.50, sentenced to 89 days days jail which was suspended and placed on probation for one year for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Jessie A. Jensen, 25, Preston, was fined $375.50 for driving without privileges.
Tyrell C. Jensen, 20, Preston, was fined $372.50 for driving without privileges.
Cody D. Pierson, 25, Pocatello, was fined $185.50 for a first offense of failure to depart (trespassing).
Elmer U. Recinos Evora, 31, Puyallup, ws fined $276 for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Lawrence A. Ridgley, 67, Preston, was fined $1785.50, was sentenced to 60 days jail, which was suspended and placed on felony probation for three years for possession of marijuana in an amount greater than three ounces.
Joshua T. Wylie, 42, Franklin, was fined $357.50 for first offense trespass with proper damage.
Jay T. Reeder, 65, Preston, was fined $65,984, was sentenced to 120 days jail, of which 90 days were suspended, three years prison of which one year was determinate, and all of which were suspended, and five years probation for three counts of unlawfully killing possession or wasting any combination of wildlife within 12 months.