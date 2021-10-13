Preston Police Department
Oct. 1: Responded to a juvenile curfew problem, a fire, and a domestic dispute. Assisted medical personnel.
Oct. 2: Responded to a hit and run accident, an animal problem, and a 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen, and another agency. Attempted to locate a vehicle for a possible DUI.
Oct. 3: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Kept the pace. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a protection order violation. Assisted medical personnel.
Oct. 4: Served as civil standby. Investigated a sex offense. Responded to a hit and run accident. Assisted a citizen and another agency.
Oct. 5: Assisted a citizen.
Oct. 6: Assisted an individual who was locked out and another citizen. Investigated a report of credit card fraud and an animal bite. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted a citizen in a civil matter involving a property dispute and eviction.
Oct. 7: Assisted a citizen and another agency with drug offenses. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Investigated a report of harassment.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 1: Assisted a motorist with a flat tire. Removed a dead deer from the roadway. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate two vehicles. Assisted EMS and an individual who was locked out. Cited an individual for public urination/lewdness. Assisted fish and game. Conducted traffic control.
Oct. 2: Investigated a report of house being hit by a BB from a shot gun. Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a false intrusion alarm. Cited an individual for a traffic violation.
Oct. 3: Assisted two citizens. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Investigated a suspicious incident. Responded to a car versus deer accident. Cited an individual for a traffic offense, specifically open container.
Oct. 4: Responded to two car versus deer accidents. Cited an individual for littering. Arrested an individual for a probation violation. Transported a prisoner. Served a warrant. Assisted Smithfield City and Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 5: Assisted an individual who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a dog bite. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
Oct. 6: Conducted two VIN inspections. Responded to a medical alarm and a residential alarm. Assisted a citizen with a public nuisance. Investigated a suspicious person. Responded to a one vehicle accident.
Oct. 7: Followed upon two terminated 911 calls. Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Transported one adult female to Cache County Jail. Responded to a traffic accident.
Booked into Cache county Jail
Cody Oslin, 28, by FCSO on Oct. 10, on a misdemeanor agent’s warrant and for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond was set at $600.
Kelton Marley, 60, by PPD on Oct. 8, on a misdemeanor agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Keltsey Marley, 37, by PPD on Oct. 7, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to us and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set.
Jeremy Breding, 34, by FCSO on Oct. 4, for misdemeanor arrest on a warrant. No bail was set.
Sammy Marshall, 51, by FSCO on Oct. 4, for misdemeanor probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Court Sentences
James Clay Jensen, 51, Preston, was fined $1,914.50, for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $785.50, for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years determinate time, three years indeterminate time concurrently, and was placed on five years felony probation.
Leon R. Jensen, 67, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for battery.