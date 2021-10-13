Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston Police Department

Oct. 1: Responded to a juvenile curfew problem, a fire, and a domestic dispute. Assisted medical personnel.

Oct. 2: Responded to a hit and run accident, an animal problem, and a 911 hang up. Assisted a citizen, and another agency. Attempted to locate a vehicle for a possible DUI.

Oct. 3: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Kept the pace. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a protection order violation. Assisted medical personnel.

Oct. 4: Served as civil standby. Investigated a sex offense. Responded to a hit and run accident. Assisted a citizen and another agency.

Oct. 5: Assisted a citizen.

Oct. 6: Assisted an individual who was locked out and another citizen. Investigated a report of credit card fraud and an animal bite. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted a citizen in a civil matter involving a property dispute and eviction.

Oct. 7: Assisted a citizen and another agency with drug offenses. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Investigated a report of harassment.

Franklin County Sheriff Office

Oct. 1: Assisted a motorist with a flat tire. Removed a dead deer from the roadway. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate two vehicles. Assisted EMS and an individual who was locked out. Cited an individual for public urination/lewdness. Assisted fish and game. Conducted traffic control.

Oct. 2: Investigated a report of house being hit by a BB from a shot gun. Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Responded to a false intrusion alarm. Cited an individual for a traffic violation.

Oct. 3: Assisted two citizens. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Investigated a suspicious incident. Responded to a car versus deer accident. Cited an individual for a traffic offense, specifically open container.

Oct. 4: Responded to two car versus deer accidents. Cited an individual for littering. Arrested an individual for a probation violation. Transported a prisoner. Served a warrant. Assisted Smithfield City and Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 5: Assisted an individual who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a dog bite. Attempted to locate a vehicle.

Oct. 6: Conducted two VIN inspections. Responded to a medical alarm and a residential alarm. Assisted a citizen with a public nuisance. Investigated a suspicious person. Responded to a one vehicle accident.

Oct. 7: Followed upon two terminated 911 calls. Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Transported one adult female to Cache County Jail. Responded to a traffic accident.

Booked into Cache county Jail

Cody Oslin, 28, by FCSO on Oct. 10, on a misdemeanor agent’s warrant and for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond was set at $600.

Kelton Marley, 60, by PPD on Oct. 8, on a misdemeanor agent’s warrant. No bail was set.

Keltsey Marley, 37, by PPD on Oct. 7, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to us and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set.

Jeremy Breding, 34, by FCSO on Oct. 4, for misdemeanor arrest on a warrant. No bail was set.

Sammy Marshall, 51, by FSCO on Oct. 4, for misdemeanor probation/parole violation. No bail was set.

Court Sentences

James Clay Jensen, 51, Preston, was fined $1,914.50, for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $785.50, for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years determinate time, three years indeterminate time concurrently, and was placed on five years felony probation.

Leon R. Jensen, 67, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for battery.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you