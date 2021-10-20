Preston Police Department
Oct. 8: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted three other agencies, including medical personnel. Responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage, a false fire alarm, and a report of gunshots at a residence. Unlocked a door. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 9: Investigated a suspicious incident, a report of theft, and another of criminal mischief. Responded to two traffic accidents. Assisted another agency.
Oct. 10: Assisted three other agencies and a citizen. Investigated a suspicious person and a suspicious incident. Transported a prisoner.
Oct. 11: Investigated a report of property damage, a 911 hang up, and a false fire alarm. Responded to a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot.
Oct. 12: Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a one vehicle traffic accident. Followed up on three 911 hang ups. Conducted two welfare checks.
Oct. 13: Investigated two suspicious vehicles and a 911 hang up. Assisted medical personnel.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 8: Responded to two car versus deer accidents. Transported three prisoners. Assisted medical personnel.
Oct. 9: Responded to a call of cows out. Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a traffic accident. Conducted a welfare check.
Oct. 10: Removed a traffic hazard. Responded to a one-car accident with property damage. Transported a prisoner. Assisted with two lockouts. Responded to a civil dispute, a probation violation, and a suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 11: Assisted two citizens, another agency, and medical personnel. Responded to a suicide threat, a one-vehicle non-injury accident, and a truck versus deer non-injury accident. Followed up on an accidental 911 call.
Oct. 12: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle, theft, and another of harassment. Responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries, a deer versus car accident, and a false fire alarm. Removed a tree in the road. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Transported a juvenile female from Franklin County Misdemeanor Probation to the juvenile detention center. Kept the peace. Assisted a citizen.
Oct. 13: Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of a stolen cargo trailer. Assisted ambulance personnel. Made a death notification. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Tate Cole, 27, on Oct. 14 by FCSO, for possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set.
Court Sentences
Samuel Lovell Christensen, 51, Weston, was fined $283, for operating a vehicle without a trip permit.
Whitnee Brook Tripp, 34, Franklin, was fined $226, for disturbing the peace.
Katie Sue Wagner, 38, Preston, was fined $162.50, for using a telephone to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten.
Eraleigh White, 47, Soda Springs, was fined $312.50, for consuming or possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage by a driver.